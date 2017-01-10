Letters on executive orders, tag office fee, school spending

Government of, by the executive order
During Abraham Lincoln’s time, America had “government of the people, by the people, for the people.” Later we entered an era of government of the lobbyists/special interests, by the lobbyists/special interests, for the lobbyists/special interests.
Now a new form of government has emerged: government of the executive order, by the executive order, for the executive order.
What happened?
John Stohler, Wichita
Must pay fee?
For all of the years in the past when I went to Sedgwick County’s main tag office to renew auto tags, there was no service fee. Now all of a sudden I am being charged a service fee per vehicle.
When I called the county information line, I was told the fee was needed to help pay for the new facility. Excuse me, the old facility worked great for years. If a new and different facility were required, then the monies required to fund it should have been in the county funds.
If people choose to use a tag office substation, they know a fee will be charged, but that should not be the case at the main tag office. We are required to renew our auto tags yearly and pay taxes, but this is just not a fair charge.
James Youel, Wichita
School spending
There is never any doubt that education is important. Just look at our president. He was fortunate to attend Punahou School, an exclusive, private high school in Honolulu. His post high school education was at Ivy League schools. One has to assume that his costly education was essential to his later success, leading to becoming the top elected official in the country.
One factor why greater success is found in private and religion-based schools is the parental involvement in choosing these schools and their rewarding top grades. Other significant factors are lack of good role models for many public school students who live in single-parent homes or in their mothers’ cars, receive poor nutrition, etc.
Perhaps we should attempt to correct the social and family deficiencies rather than increasing the already high per-pupil spending at public schools.
Richard Gilmartin, Wichita
