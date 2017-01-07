Letters on clean energy, moderate majority, Syria, listening to nature

Energy is part of national security
The world is changing and so should we.
Nations with little to export other than oil and destructive ideologies are wallowing in oil profits and spending it to trouble us. Fossil fuels pay for their dream and our nightmare. Russia, Iran and others wishing us ill depend on market demand to fund their dream, and the market is something we can change.
It is within our control to shrink the billions flowing to Russia and Iran and make our lives a lot safer. We can each take personal responsibility by choosing energy-efficient vehicles and products at every opportunity.
And government has the obligation to act on national security. Congress must pass commonsense legislation speeding the transition to a clean-energy economy that does not use the kind of fuels our adversaries can profit from.
Fortunately, there is such legislation, Carbon Fee and Dividend, which is free of burdensome regulations and uses the market to cut demand for fossil fuels. By placing a fee on carbon and a duty on foreign oil, we cut our foes’ income and make our lives safer, cleaner and better.
Darrel Hart, Wichita
Moderate majority
The drivel that often is published in the Opinion Line alongside informed and intelligent ideas is infuriating and serves to blur the distinction between valid information and unfounded rumor.
Contrary to a recent opinion published, the majority of Democrats – 56 percent – are moderate or conservative, according to the Pew Research Center. As for moderate Republicans, they remain the majority as well, except perhaps in Congress.
Many of these moderate voters were completely disenfranchised by the nomination of Donald Trump. This is one of the reasons why an increasing number of the electorate chooses not to affiliate with a party.
Tina Bennett-Kastor, Wichita
Where is outrage?
Regarding “Does U.S. feel shame about Syria?” (Dec. 29 Opinion): Abdulfattah Alkhaled talked about the execution of children in Syria. What about the slaughter of the children in western Aleppo by the so-called rebels/terrorists that are backed by our U.S. government? Now they are finding mass graves of women and children in Aleppo.
Where is the outrage and condemnation from the United States or Syrian advocacy groups?
It seems to me that the fake news by fake reporters did their job well. Look at how well the regime changes made in Iraq and Libya have worked out.
Something that the “lamestream” media and advocacy groups have forgotten is that there are two sides to every story. And there is the truth.
Dennis Dodson, Wichita
Listen to nature
When are people in the United States going to get beyond breasts, vaginas, racism and riots? They need to grow up and stop acting like idiot juveniles.
Take a trip to the Midwest (that includes Kansas). Breathe in fresh air, smell the good earth and see its beauty. Enjoy the birds’ songs.
Shut your mouth, turn off your computer, phone, radio and TV and listen to the whisper of Mother Nature for 72 hours. Then you will have peace and contentment. Everything else is just trash.
Gloria J. Meyer, Goddard
