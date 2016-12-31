Letters on delegation forum, evolution, hospital parking

Public can’t speak at public forum?
So we are going to have a public forum with our south-central Kansas state representatives where the public can’t speak (Dec. 25 Eagle)?
Apparently a forum before this past legislative session didn’t go so well. Too many people showed up asking too many questions and complaining too much to our elected officials.
This time, problem solved: Just don’t let them speak. Let the constituents submit written questions, from which outgoing Sen. Michael O’Donnell, R-Wichita, will choose those to be submitted to the proper legislator. Simple, isn’t it? Can you imagine the softball questions he will be slinging at those state reps? All the process does is allow the politician to make a general speech about all they have done to make Kansas a better place.
By the way, wasn’t O’Donnell the guy who wouldn’t show up at a forum in September sponsored by Women for Kansas, claiming they didn’t like him? State Rep. John Carmichael, D-Wichita, is right: Apparently some of our legislators don’t have the courage to face their constituents.
Ron Lyon, Wichita
God’s last creation
When I see the opening of the TV show “The Big Bang Theory,” I wonder how many people are repulsed with an idea to demean the person of God? The Bible says in James 2:19 that even demons believe in God. This means the originator of the Big Bang theory was Satan, seeking to discredit the Bible.
The Big Bang has its roots in the theory of evolution. Charles Darwin refused to believe God’s account of creation in the first two chapters of Genesis. His passion to disprove the Bible drove him to create an elaborate lie, which has deceived humanity for 150 years.
If Darwin had considered Genesis 11:1-9, he might have realized God’s last creation was the diversity of language.
If humans and apes had a common ancestor, humanity would have one language. Evolution can not explain the diversity of human languages, of which there are about 7,000. No other single species of creation is divided by this fact.
This is why God divided humanity – to humble us and recognize God’s power, and know how much we need His help to care for others.
Russell B. Purser, Wichita
Think about others
To the lady who parked in the last space of MRI parking in front of Anatomi Imaging at Via Christi Hospital St. Francis on Dec. 22 and then went across the street to the main hospital building: Why do you suppose they have that space marked off for MRI parking?
I was taking my 87-year-old husband, who does not have good balance, for an MRI. Since there was no parking available (thanks to you), I dropped him off hoping he would be able to make it inside and drove a block and a half to a parking space. Then this 83-year-old woman with six heart bypasses and one stent walked back to the MRI building to see if her husband had made it inside without incident.
Next time you use a parking space designated for a certain purpose, please think about the person who really needs that space.
Millie Jamis, Wichita
