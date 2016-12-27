Letters on expanding KanCare, deporting illegal immigrants

Tell lawmakers to expand KanCare
About 150,000 more Kansans could have health insurance if our Legislature and governor would allow an expansion of KanCare. And this would cost the state almost nothing. In fact, we have already paid most of the cost through our federal tax dollars.
Expanding KanCare would also create about 3,800 new jobs and would inject hundreds of millions of dollars into the Kansas economy. So far, 31 states, many with Republican governors, have expanded Medicaid and are now seeing a substantial savings in budget expenditures on services for the uninsured.
Many rural hospitals are financially vulnerable. Expanding KanCare could mean the difference between staying open or closing their doors. The hospital in Independence was forced to close last year. Funding from KanCare expansion might have saved it from closing.
If you agree that expanding KanCare is the only ethical and sensible thing to do, please write your legislators and ask them to support the policy. There is an online petition at ExpandKanCare.com. Please sign it for the sake of those 150,000 who are now unnecessarily left out of the health care system.
Valetta Seymour, Moundridge
Deport illegals
We need to develop a way to expedite the deportation of large numbers of foreign nationals who are illegally entering or maintaining residence in the United States. The American taxpayer should not be expected to foot the bill for people who have no moral or legal right to be here.
Sanctuary cities that defy the will of the American people should be dealt with swiftly and, if need be, aggressively. The anchor baby loophole is being ruthlessly exploited by foreign nationals and no longer serves the purpose for which it was originally intended. This antiquated provision needs to be eliminated.
We need to be selective in the people to which we grant citizenship. They must reflect our religious, moral and constitutional values. If they don’t, they have no business being granted citizenship.
We are not citizens of the world but of the United States of America. Our obligation is to our own welfare first, not the rest of the world. The days of accepting freeloaders into our midst must come to an end.
Gregory H. Bontrager, Hutchinson
