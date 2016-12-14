Letters on Trump divesting, Keystone XL, VA system, Trump danger

Why Trump should divest his assets
In response to a Nov. 29 letter questioning why President-elect Donald Trump should divest himself of his assets, the answer involves avoiding conflicts of interest.
Because Trump’s taxes have not been disclosed, we are not sure what his actual wealth is or what his international business entanglements are. The stakes are too high for our country to allow him to be biased in international or internal government affairs due to how it affects his personal fortune.
It is naive to anticipate that his children, and other family members, will not be influenced by him and not promote “the family empire.”
Trump is not being asked to give up his earnings. There are ways of creating a distance from compromising business interests, and having assets revert to him after his term of office has expired. Trying to monitor unknown and complicated financial constructions presents an extremely complex issue that can distract from the necessary work of governing the country.
To function as a public servant is to make certain sacrifices. Trump has never been a public servant, and it is questionable if he is willing to make these sacrifices.
The sad part is that the divestiture he may make is that of the interests of the American people, those who did and did not support him. It is anticipated that the rich will get richer, while the fortunes of the rest of us will be depleted, as well as the air we breathe.
Don’t worry about Trump. He will definitely take care of himself.
Charles A. Gaynor, Bel Aire
Don’t block oil
I never thought I would see the Lakota Nation siding with OPEC against America’s most important ally, Canada. The blocking of the Keystone XL pipeline makes it difficult to sell oil to China, a very important American trading partner that now has to rely on OPEC and Russian oil for its supply.
Do we want Canada to truck the oil on our highways or ship it on the railways? This is just another attempt at dividing and weakening the United States.
David J. Robbins, Wichita
VA is better
I left the ranks of the employed before Obamacare gave me protection for the pre-existing conditions that made me uninsurable, so I moved into Veterans Administration health care to avoid financial disaster. I am currently using both VA and private health care through the VA’s Veterans Choice program.
Take it from someone who has seen both sides: The VA is more efficient. It requires less paperwork; I spend less time in waiting rooms; I have to go through fewer people before seeing the doctor; and its process for prescriptions is second to none. The VA also uses competitive bidding to bring down the cost of prescription drugs.
Regarding quality of care: I moved to Wichita last winter, walked into the VA without an appointment and asked to be examined for a sudden, severe hearing loss. A doctor saw me that day. That doctor, whom I’ve continued to see, is far and away the best primary care physician I have encountered in my 68 years, and I have seen many good ones.
The other health care professionals who have treated me at VA facilities have also been as good as, or in many cases better than, those I have encountered in the private sector. Additionally, literally everyone at the VA in Kansas City and Wichita has treated me with kindness, respect and professionalism surpassing that which I have received in the private sector.
Don’t let the politicians privatize the VA health care program. It would result in lower-quality, less-efficient health care for veterans at a far greater expense to taxpayers.
John Gartin, Wichita
Get ready to wail
Donald Trump, supported by the Soviet Union, hate groups and weak-minded followers, has captured control of our great and powerful government. I guarantee those who thought this demagogue would bring them change for the better will find themselves wailing and gnashing their teeth when they realize he has plans to enrich no one but himself.
In the process he will destroy the very foundation of our Constitution (truth, justice, liberty and fundamental fairness).
His promise of changes in government will lead to the disassembling of Social Security, Medicare and other social services that protect you and me from the savages of our world. Privatizing these institutions will only lay the groundwork for greedy businesses to steal our money (without results) through his deregulation policies. He will use us, as one might use cattle, to supply himself and his cohorts with money for their already fat pocketbooks.
I call out those who would hate, dishonor and denied others who differ from them to right themselves. I call out to those whose honor has slipped the promise of righteousness and allowed the denigration of others to stand, without dissent, by the hands of those now in charge. I ask them to reconsider the consequences of these actions and reposition themselves to stand and fight for what is fair and right for all Americans.
John R. Renner, Haysville
