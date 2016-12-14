Letters on Trump divesting, Keystone XL, VA system, Trump danger

1:23 'Topper' beam placed atop new arts center Pause

4:11 Colyer on his role in the Brownback administration

2:57 Chiefs Daily: Could Jamaal Charles return this season?

0:50 Derby 67, Maize 66

4:36 Two Wichitans and a diamond ring in New York City

10:22 K-State rolls TCU 30-6

4:51 Dining with Denise: A Wichita gas station pizza tour

3:10 Colyer discusses overseas medical work

0:58 Oeno Wine Bar owner reminisces about the business