Letters on Trump blaming victims, Obama upholding beliefs

Trump is still blaming victims
Chuck Jones is getting death threats. A few days ago most of us had never heard of Jones, a union leader in the middle of the Indiana-based Carrier’s labor concerns. But now he is another example of President-elect Donald Trump’s dangerous and very careless practice of blaming the victim.
Jones deserves an apology from Trump, not a public and personal shaming via Twitter – which is continuing, apparently by Trump followers who feel good and patriotic by sending death threats to Jones.
In addition, Trump continues to add people to his Cabinet straight from the U.S. industrial-military complex, some of the most concerning of whom do not require Senate approval. My late father retired as a lieutenant colonel in the Marine Corps, serving in World War II and Korea, earning two bronze stars. He believed in his career, but he also believed, like his fellow Kansan Dwight Eisenhower, that this country must tread carefully around the military as “business” and “industry” and that our democracy must have truly civilian leadership.
As we move closer to Inauguration Day, I hope to see a strong, creative resistance, a thoughtful critique and helpful action to counter what appears to be a growing national leadership leaning toward militarization and the shutting down – even personal and public shaming – of dissent or disagreement.
Michael Poage, Wichita
Upheld beliefs
There has been much written about President Obama, with some calling him the worst president in history. That might be true in a non-Christian nation that has turned churches into museums and ignored God’s call for peace on Earth, goodwill toward man.
But Obama has used his position to do things Congress refused to do. He placed need ahead of greed and love ahead of hate. He provided stewardship to our precious God-given earth, water and air, and he showed concern for each person born in God’s image.
I will remember Obama as a brave man, doing his job without the shackles of poor congressional duties. A violation of our Constitution perhaps, but what good man wants to violate the essence of our religious beliefs?
Clyde R. Vasey Jr., Winfield
Letters to the Editor
Include your full name, home address and phone number for verification purposes. All letters are edited for clarity and length; 200 words or fewer are best. Letters may be published in any format and become the property of The Eagle.
Mail: Letters to the Editor, The Wichita Eagle, 825 E. Douglas, Wichita, KS 67202
E-mail: letters@wichitaeagle.com
Fax: 316-269-6799
For more information, contact
Phillip Brownlee at 316-268-6262, pbrownlee@wichitaeagle.com.
Comments