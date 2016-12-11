Letters on abuse hotline, privatizing Medicare, homeless students, blood drive

Abuse hotline is not backlogged
The Kansas Protection Report Center is the hotline that accepts reports of abuse and neglect. The center operates 24/7 to ensure that children and vulnerable adults are safe.
A recent article shared information from an e-mail from a Kansas Department for Children and Families employee who incorrectly stated the KPRC was backlogged (Dec. 7 Eagle). This employee was attempting to streamline child abuse/neglect reports among staff members. Child welfare workers were reporting the same incident by e-mail, the online form and calling the hotline, resulting in repeated work for those investigating calls. There is not currently and was never a backlog.
What was not made clear in The Eagle article was that hotline calls are answered and addressed according to a priority system. If there is risk of immediate harm, law enforcement is contacted right away. Our staff also moves to the top of the list incidents considered “priority,” such as when an infant or baby is the alleged victim.
Child welfare workers are essential to keeping children and vulnerable adults safe. Unfortunately, the recruitment and retention of these staff members is difficult. They do emotionally exhausting work and experience burnout. Gov. Sam Brownback was instrumental in making social worker raises a reality to help support these staff members.
The KPRC averages nearly 100 calls of abuse and neglect per day. Each call is important. We take our responsibility seriously to respond quickly to reports, assess them thoroughly and expeditiously, and take appropriate action. Kansas has one of the safest child welfare systems in the country.
Phyllis Gilmore, Oletha
Secretary of the Kansas Department for Children and Families
Don’t privatize
With Republicans soon to be in control of both the executive and legislative branches of the federal government, talk has already turned to Medicare reform (Dec. 2 Eagle). That’s code for privatization. President-elect Donald Trump’s new appointee as head of Health and Human Services is a long-time advocate of privatizing Medicare.
Republicans are talking about giving Medicare recipients government vouchers to purchase health insurance from private insurance companies. What happens to premiums or coverage when the premium pool doesn’t meet the company’s profit goals?
Medicare and Social Security constitute a contract between the government and senior citizens. It allows them, especially those of limited means, the chance to live the balance of their hard-earned retirement years with some peace of mind and dignity.
The state of Kansas joined a multi-state compact two years ago to take over Medicare. A Republican president could give them the green light. We see how well that has worked for KanCare, the privatized, managed-care program for Medicaid recipients. Do we really want a government that has made such a mess of our state budget running our Medicare?
Medicare works with little hassle. It can be sustained by increasing the payroll tax, the age of eligibility, or expanding the tax base through immigration policies. Seniors need to clearly let their state and federal representatives and the president-elect, who campaigned on preserving Medicare, know that we don’t want Medicare privatized.
William C. Skaer, Wichita
Support students
The Kansas Department of Education reported that during the 2014-15 school year, the Wichita school district had nearly 2,100 students experience homelessness. Homeless students often face more barriers to achieving their academic potential.
The McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act has been an answered prayer. The act provides equal access to rigorous public education and helps eliminate barriers that prevent enrollment (no home address).
Policies need to continue to be made with these students in mind, so everyone has equal access to public education. I believe that if students are supported through the educational process, they will have a better opportunity to escape the cycle of poverty.
Cameron Rhodes, Wichita
What happened?
When I was growing up, paying taxes and showing respect for all branches of government was considered patriotism in its finest form. What happened, America? Why did we change?
Today’s political rancor is dividing our country even further than it was in 2012. Locally, AM talk radio is nothing less than wall-to-wall streaming of viewpoints, which are always on the right of the political spectrum.
What happened to balance or fairness? Is this what the founders had in mind when they wrote the First Amendment? Of course not, but then the word “propaganda” had not yet been conceived in its current vitriol form.
A free press should also be a truthful press. When too many Americans decide that the “mainstream media” can no longer be trusted and believe what has become known as “fake news” on social media and elsewhere, America’s ability to stand as a united, strong nation is seriously in doubt.
Michal Betz, Wichita
Battle saves lives
Every two seconds, someone in the United States needs blood. As first responders to many emergency situations, we see the need every day. That’s why we want to encourage everyone in the Wichita and Sedgwick County communities to donate blood or platelets during the 22nd annual American Red Cross Wichita-Sedgwick County Battle of the Badges community blood drive, Dec. 12-31 at the Wichita Blood Donation Center, 707 N. Main.
In addition to helping save lives, our agencies have pride at stake and want to win the battle by collecting the most votes. When coming to donate blood or platelets during the Battle of the Badges, don’t forget to cast a ballot for one of our sponsoring agencies.
As an extra incentive, all those coming to donate during the event will receive a special edition Battle of the Badges T-shirt. To make an appointment to give blood during the battle, download the Red Cross blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Our competition is all in fun, because we know the real winners of the Battle of the Badges Blood Drive are patients in need of blood transfusions. Be part of helping to save lives.
Chief Tavis Leake
Sedgwick County Fire Department
Sheriff Jeff Easter
Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office
Director Scott Hadley
Sedgwick County EMS
Chief Ronald D. Blackwell
Wichita Fire Department
Letters to the Editor
Include your full name, home address and phone number for verification purposes. All letters are edited for clarity and length; 200 words or fewer are best. Letters may be published in any format and become the property of The Eagle.
Mail: Letters to the Editor, The Wichita Eagle, 825 E. Douglas, Wichita, KS 67202
E-mail: letters@wichitaeagle.com
Fax: 316-269-6799
For more information, contact
Phillip Brownlee at 316-268-6262, pbrownlee@wichitaeagle.com.
Comments