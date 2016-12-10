Letters on populism, Alzheimer’s research, Christmas show

Populism driven by middle class woes
There is a lot of talk in the media about a wave of populism that is overtaking the globe. The reason for this populism is the decline of the middle class in developed nations.
Developed nations became wealthy and developed by maintaining laws and using capital. Laws helped protect investments and the rights of workers.
But leaders of developing nations have used currency manipulation and the abuse of labor laws to destroy the middle class that the citizens of developed nations worked hard to produce.
It should not be a surprise that many citizens of developed nations resent developing nations’ arrival in the global economy.
If developing nations want strong economies and a vibrant middle class, they need to keep laws so that capital feels safe to invest there and enforce labor laws. Taking the short road of currency manipulation and ignoring labor and environmental laws will not get them that respect or a middle class. They need to build their economies the right way.
The global elite, who are not part of the middle class and are not hurt by globalization, often referred to this populism as a form of racism. But this resentment is not based on race; the middle class are angry about the shortcuts these developing nations take to shore up their economies and failed ideologies.
Mike Hubbell, Kingman
Fund research
An estimated 73 million Americans know someone with Alzheimer’s disease, and more than 15 million are providing care to more than 5.4 million who are suffering from it – 51,000 lives here in Kansas.
Alzheimer’s disease is a national health crisis. At a cost of $236 billion a year, Alzheimer’s is the most expensive disease in the nation. What’s more, it is the only leading cause of death in the United States that cannot be prevented, cured or even slowed.
As an advocate with the Alzheimer’s Association, I recently had the opportunity to learn about PCHETA, the Palliative Care and Hospice Education and Training Act, a bill that would provide funding for critical training for health care professionals who work with persons with dementia. I want to thank Reps. Lynn Jenkins, R-Topeka, Mike Pompeo, R-Wichita, and Kevin Yoder, R-Overland Park, for co-sponsoring PCHETA. I want to encourage Kansas Sens. Pat Roberts and Jerry Moran and soon-to-be Rep. Roger Marshall to co-sponsor PCHETA and help improve health care for those suffering from this terrible disease.
Historic increases have been made to fund Alzheimer’s research in the past two years, but more must be done. This is why I urge the support of PCHETA.
Sara Miller, Wichita
Marvelous show
I recently went to the Forum Theatre production of “Christmas Letters.” It was a wonderful presentation written by a Wichitan with some Broadway experience.
The four actors involved did their roles with justice. I attended with a church group of 29 senior citizens. Thanks to Kathy Page Hauptman, producing artistic director, and her crew for a marvelous production. The show continues through Dec. 18. It is a “got to see.”
Bob Lappin, Wichita
