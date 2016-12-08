Letters on fake science, school results, receipt peeks

Nuclear ‘facts’ are fake science
I have heard a lot about fake news lately, but Jay Ambrose’s recent commentary, “How Trump can save the planet” (Dec. 4 Opinion), is fake science.
Ambrose is entitled to fake an opinion, if he wants, but he is faking a knowledge of science. You can easily tell from his comment that nuclear waste “is far less of an issue now than it used to be.” Though nuclear power cuts carbon emissions, we have still not developed a good plan for disposing of nuclear waste, and many of the isotopes in the waste have half-lives of 30,000 years or longer.
If we don’t want to wait around that long for the waste to no longer be dangerous, we can try a more rational solution that works, such as shifting as quickly as possible to renewable energy. The best plan to do that is a carbon fee and dividend system. Perhaps President-elect Donald Trump will consider that, as it uses market forces to reduce our air and water pollution and carbon emissions.
J.C. Moore, Kechi
Poor school results
John H. Wilson, professor emeritus of Education at Wichita State University, wrote a glowing report about our public schools (“New education secretary like a ‘shot across the bow,’” Dec. 1 Opinion). He talked about how great our public schools are, how they are historically well regarded, and how public school teachers have undergone “the most thorough, research-based preparation” (whatever that means).
One would think we lead the world in education with every student perfectly prepared. Better to look at the actual poor results and sad statistics.
Ask any graduate a history question, a modern math question or an English composition question. When they take the earphones out, you’ll likely hear, “Duh.” Watch the interviews in the Fox News segment “Watters’ World.”
Sorry, professor emeritus. No credit given for your paper today.
Charles Brodie, Wichita
No receipt peek
You are not legally or morally required to surrender your receipt to the security/door greeters as you leave any store. You do not have to accept this attack on your integrity. A simple “no” should release you from their clutches.
Kathy Fallo, Wichita
