Letters on protesters, Trump, Dakota pipeline, SNAP, ‘vote no’ signs

Make justice happen
I attended a peaceful protest recently. I was present in love and support of those who have been targeted and harassed by what has been unleashed by the recent presidential campaign – women harassed by strangers on the street, slurs directed at persons of other religions, livelihoods threatened, and increased bigotry toward gay, lesbian and transgendered persons.
This is not about sour grapes or being “crybabies” because a candidate lost. This is about emboldened and blatant harassment and hatred in our communities.
I will not be silent or stand by passively listening to others condemn persons who are being targeted and harassed, regardless of their political ideology. To paint a broad brush stroke of all who are protesting is unjust and continues to embolden and undergird the hateful rhetoric being experienced in our country.
If you disagree and want to talk, I am here. If you are threatened and afraid and need a safe place to talk, I am here.
I will work to make justice happen. I will love as God loves. I will, to the best of my ability, be the reflection of God’s love in the world. Love will prevail.
Rev. Kent H. Little, Wichita
Real lone ranger
Let history record that on Nov. 8 in the year of our Lord 2016, there was a sound across this country of thundering hoofbeats of a great white stallion. Riding tall in the silver -trimmed saddle was a real lone ranger.
He was riding toward that great shining city on a hill that President Reagan saw a few years ago – a city offering hope and a vision of a better America.
Not one former president stood up with him. One former president and the U.S. attorney general conspired and succeeded in tarnishing the image of the FBI.
This lone ranger will have a Supreme Court that will not make laws but will rule based on the Constitution without fear or favors. The court will protect all of our freedoms – including the freedom to bear arms to protect our homes and property; the freedom to choose those we want to be associated with and not be forced to be with those we do not; full freedom of religion, which we have not had for many years.
Do you really need to ask who is this lone ranger? His name is Donald J. Trump. He has a vision to make America prosper, safe and great again.
Arnold Blevins, Wichita
Protect land
The native community saw President Obama as hope. We had hoped he would be the one to help with the release of Leonard Peltier, but that has not happened. Now there is a crisis that needs to be addressed before Donald Trump becomes the next president: Standing Rock vs. the Dakota Access pipeline.
Things are escalating there against people wanting only to protect their home and the water supply.
The military tactics that are being used against them is beyond what is necessary for protests. These are unarmed people – young and old. There are people representing every indigenous tribe in the United States, as well Mexico and New Zealand.
But there has mostly been silence from the White House. With Trump ready to take over, we know he will not help the native community.
The company of the musical “Hamilton” expressed fears that the next president will not represent all of the people of this nation. Native Americans have repeatedly been forgotten/overlooked/dismissed/ignored, and now things will get far worse with the next administration.
So I am appealing to Obama to go to Standing Rock and meet these people and see what they represent. Help them protect their homes. Please go before it is too late.
Leigh Ann Stumblingbear, Wichita
Maintain SNAP
One in seven Kansans and nearly 48 million people across the United States are living in poverty. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program is one of the safety nets that must remain at current funding, at a minimum, to help provide acceptable diets.
Common myths surrounding food assistance are that recipients are lazy, unemployed by choice, and living on steak and cake while hardworking taxpayers foot the bill. But the reality is that two-thirds of SNAP recipients are children, senior citizens and people with disabilities.
Some of the most vulnerable populations rely on SNAP to enhance their monthly income, just to keep afloat. Additionally, about 80 percent of those who participate in SNAP are employed or have a job in the year before or after receiving benefits. Continuing to pass around inaccurate stereotypes is counterproductive.
With the incoming federal administration made up largely of conservatives who have a long track record of slashing funding for public assistance programs, it is important to let your representatives know that SNAP funding must be maintained in order to continue boosting the most vulnerable among us.
To cut or end funding for SNAP is not a form of tough love; it is more like pushing the disadvantaged and the vulnerable back down a hill.
Megan Day, Wichita
Inspiring stories
I appreciated the beautiful story, “It was love’: Relentless aunt becomes mother” (Nov. 20 Eagle). What an inspiration of love, dedication and relentless persistence – a good reminder for all of us.
I was glad, too, to see Baby Sofia returned to her family. It was a story of faith and hope we can all rejoice in.
What wonderful outpouring of support and concern for Addison Adam’s family (Nov. 20 Eagle). What the archery community is giving this dying Kansas girl reminds all of us what a strong and caring community we live in.
Last Sunday’s paper was a good example why so many of us rely on our local newspaper and, for the most part, enjoy its daily content. However, I was so disappointed when I could not read the type in the advertisement recognizing Marcillene Dover as November’s Quiet Hero Award Winner. I hope The Eagle will consider reprinting her achievements in a standard type size so we can all celebrate a quiet hero in our midst.
Judy L. Young, Wichita
Pick up signs
Nearly three weeks after the election, I still see “vote no” on retaining judges signs all over our city. Apparently, as with all other areas, the responsible among us are forced to clean up the messes left by the irresponsible.
Anne Welsbacher, Wichita
