Letters on Obama mandate, Pitts column

Why didn’t Obama have a mandate?
Republicans/conservatives are claiming that Donald Trump has a mandate after losing the election but winning the Electoral College. Hillary Clinton’s lead is nearing 2 million votes.
The American people spoke loud and clear: They do not want Trump to be our president.
President Obama won both the electoral vote and received more than 50 percent of the popular vote in both elections, yet I didn’t see Republicans/conservatives saying Obama had a mandate. In fact, they said the exact opposite.
Where was the goodwill for Obama? He was called a socialist/communist, un-American, foreign born and a Muslim.
For eight years we have endured people referring to President Obama as this president or that president. I will now do the same to that president-elect.
Republicans/conservatives have spent eight years denying Obama is the president, to the extent of cheating him out of appointing a Supreme Court justice.
I didn’t see pleads for the country to come together after Obama won by huge margins. It is massively hypocritical to plead for it now.
Republicans/conservatives hold the un-American view that elections matter only when they win them. Too bad they don’t believe in democracy, and God help us for the next miserable four years.
J. Duncan, Wichita
Tired of Pitts
Is there anyone else tired of columnist Leonard Pitts’ rhetoric? His commentary, “Time to take our country back” (Nov. 21 Opinion), was an example of what most people call a “whiner dog.”
Pitts gripes and whines whenever things don’t go along with his ideologies.
I did not like President Obama, but I still respected the office. Now the public has elected a new president, and everyone except Pitts and his motley crew are upset.
Pitts, along with Alec Baldwin, Rosie O’Donnell, Jay Z, Mitt Romney and others need to get with the program. If you can’t follow what the majority of Americans have stated in electing President-elect Donald Trump, maybe you need some time visiting other countries who will listen to your whining.
Our country is a great one and will continue to be just that as a leader of the free world. We have freedoms that allow Pitts to write what he does. But we also have the freedom to object to his negativism.
Shane Davis, Wichita
