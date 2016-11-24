Letters on election protests, Constitution, public health, Brownback

Pray for respect, love and humility
Enough is enough. The concerned writers have written, the protestors have made their point, and peaceful dialogue and actions must replace them.
By now, Donald Trump certainly knows there are those who did not approve of the outcome of the election. It is time for a nation to pray for respect, love and humility from all people, including the election victors.
A man I love, Barack Obama, faced a nearly same situation four and eight years ago, and he showed he was the president of all the people. We can hope for no less from a President Trump.
My hopes and prayers are that the staff he chooses and Congress will realize the tremendous work to be done with every citizen’s welfare in mind.
Clyde Vasey, Winfield
Allow Trump to fail
Given the mandate that Donald Trump has earned in his election, I am concerned that too many Americans, like myself, who do not support him are actually doing detriment to the cause of fairness with the current protests.
I believe that if given enough rope, Trump, along with a majority Congress and a friendly Supreme Court, will hang themselves. In fact, I believe that Democrats should either vote to support his policies or, if this is too unpalatable, abstain from votes. Being obstructionist would only pour fuel on the flames.
Given the vehement beliefs of the right, they must now be fully allowed to fail, completely and utterly. This is possibly the only way to diffuse this illogical right-wing anger; it must be given permission to fail.
We who are appalled can only hope and pray democracy itself is not a victim, for upcoming elections will once again give us an opportunity to right the wrongs.
Kirt Reeves, Wichita
See us through
A small group of men set about the task 229 years ago of creating the Constitution of the United States. The resultant document is one of the most important created by man. The Constitution created a system of government, governed by laws, where no man is above the law.
Our current system of electing the president has been in place since the inception of our country. Changing the method of electing the president cannot be made after the fact. To do so would be horribly detrimental to the rule of law in this country. Indeed, doing so might be the end of democracy in this country.
If we the people want to abolish the electoral system of presidential elections, then the Constitution must be amended, before the next election.
The United States has elected a man who many fear has dictatorial tendencies. The framers of the Constitution specifically created this system of government to prevent such an abuse.
The Constitution has served this country for more than 227 years. It has seen us through a devastating Civil War, two world wars, and multiple economic calamities.
It will see us through the Trump presidency.
Steven Peschka, Wichita
Support public health
There are many individuals and organizations that give tirelessly of their time and effort to help our community members enjoy good health. Their great work in our community has made possible Wichita’s bike and pedestrian master plans and the associated advisory board, the Clean Indoor Air initiative,Walktober, and the Working Well conference for business and industry, just for starters.
Additional important initiatives include the Give Kids a Smile free dental clinic and Project Access, which assists the medically uninsured with prescriptions and specialty medical care. Other public health functions that are literally invisible to the public but critical to our health include ensuring clean water, reducing lead exposure and preventing epidemic outbreaks. These examples just scratch the surface of public health work in our community.
Public health is my health, your health and your family’s health. Investing in public health mitigates personal and public expenditures on costly, preventable poor health outcomes.
Please join me in supporting public health investments by thanking our many public health providers.
Janet L. Miller, Wichita
District 6 Representative, Wichita City Council
Brownback’s wisdom
One might wonder if Gov. Sam Brownback has been hanging out in Colorado.
His latest pearl of wisdom was his warning that Republicans in Washington, D.C., must avoid taking action that doesn’t get the economy moving (Nov. 17 Eagle). What might he think of next? Don’t take advice on the economy from celebrity economists.
Rod Phares, Wichita
