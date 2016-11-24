Letters on election protests, Constitution, public health, Brownback

3:55 When a 5.8 magnitude earthquake shakes right under your house Pause

2:30 Grieving brother talks about his slain sister, baby Sofia

8:15 Wichita police on moped accident, drive-by shooting, shopping safety

3:14 Bob Lutz and Paul Suellentrop on WSU's 116-79 win

7:12 Woman describes how she fought off kidnapping attempt

2:16 Wichita school district to auction thousands of surplus items

1:04 Green bean casserole: As controversial as the 2016 presidential election?

3:00 Trump vows to be a president for all Americans

2:04 Scholfield Honda prepares to open first phase of new building