Letters on supporting Trump, kids watching, trickle down, public health

Need to support Trump, to a point
I didn’t vote for Donald Trump, but I guess many people I know did. The people I know are not racists. They love this country, they want peace, and we share many life goals.
We’re not enemies. We just disagree on what policies need to be implemented to reach those goals.
Those of us who didn’t vote for Trump need to provide a constructive opposition. We can’t be like the Republican Party, which after the ’08 election vowed to block everything in Congress, even before the presidential inauguration took place. GOP lawmakers slapped the president with more than 380 filibusters during his first term, yelled “You lie” during a State of the Union address, and recently blocked a Supreme Court nomination.
The shameful attitude and lack of class was brutal and it has to stop. We really need to unite. But to be able to reconcile, errors also need to be acknowledged. Otherwise, it’s just a call to fall in line and follow suit.
Trump won. He has the right to implement his campaign proposals, and some may even be good. But democracy doesn’t grant absolute power to the winner. Trump has hinted (to say the least) he would not respect freedom of religion, civil rights or freedom of the press. We should be very vigilant and be ready to stand up and fight against violations of basic human rights.
Fernando Salgado, Wichita
Kids are watching
Kids are soaking up our tone and rhetoric like sponges, and it became painfully apparent in recent weeks.
I was taken back by the amount of misinformation, extreme rhetoric, intolerance, fear and anger my elementary and middle school kids heard from peers at school about the election and both candidates. I suspect a large part of it came from home as well as media and social media.
Kids gravitate to what’s interesting. When we talk about walls, World War III, liars, locking people up, hating women, hating minorities and deporting people, kids can take it literally and amplify it. It scares them and teaches them talking that way is acceptable.
This is a critical teaching moment. It’s a chance to teach kids how to respond when you get what you want and when you don’t get what you want.
We can teach them how to have calm, rational, respectful discussions with people who have different opinions. How not to make sweeping generalizations based on race, religion, skin color, sexual orientation and politics. And how to respectfully stand up and disagree with people who do make generalizations or racist or bigoted comments.
Amy Schaefer, Andover
Laughable curve
The GOP follows a holistic healing form of economic theory. They see the economy as akin to a self-correcting organism. Just pray to the Market god, leave it alone, and it will correct itself … eventually. Job creation is just not their thing.
If pushed, they will concede to “trickle down.” They give tax breaks, subsidies and regulation relaxation to the tricklers so that poor, destitute corporations can, in a burst of gratitude, create jobs for everyone.
Of course, this has been tried over and over and always fails miserably, because businesses only hire more people when demand increases. More customers, not more money, generates jobs. Only the government has the resources to generate the needed demand when the economy tanks – such as the New Deal.
We could have a massive infrastructure building program and a retooling of the whole energy grid structure to renewables. But, no. The GOP economic Law of Gravity does not allow money to flow from that direction.
Mary Wehrheim, Wichita
Make us healthier
This is a good time of year to stop and reflect on those things we are thankful for, such as the impact public health has on our life and communities.
Our local, regional and state public health workforce work hard to protect and improve the health of our communities. They often are in the background and underappreciated, as reflected by the decreasing funding that has occurred over the past 15 years.
Public health professionals are involved in many facets to protect you and your family’s health. Their work will become even more important as our health care system continues to transform to include population or community-health emphasis. They work hard, often with limited resources, to address the health and environmental needs of your community.
I want to take this opportunity to personally say “thanks” to all the public health professionals for the dedication they show working to make our communities and state healthier and safer.
Robert Moser, Westwood
President, Kansas Public Health Association
Letters to the Editor
Include your full name, home address and phone number for verification purposes. All letters are edited for clarity and length; 200 words or fewer are best. Letters may be published in any format and become the property of The Eagle.
Mail: Letters to the Editor, The Wichita Eagle, 825 E. Douglas, Wichita, KS 67202
E-mail: letters@wichitaeagle.com
Fax: 316-269-6799
For more information, contact
Phillip Brownlee at 316-268-6262, pbrownlee@wichitaeagle.com.
Comments