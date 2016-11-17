Letters on paying for greatness, protests

Who will pay to make us great?
Yes, we could be great again (assuming economic greatness).
We could be like we were back in the 1950s and ’60s. Infrastructure being built all around us. Highways, bridges, dams, schools, power plants, etc. The GI Bill for education and housing. Helping countries rebuild after World War II. Space exploration, going to the moon. Lots of jobs. Very little national debt.
It could happen again, but there is one catch: Who would pay for it?
Back then the richest people paid up to 90 percent in income taxes. They shared their wealth with workers through jobs paid for by taxes.
But they wanted a bigger piece of the pie, and spread the deceptive concept of a “trickle-down economy” and fewer regulations, which has brought us to where we are today – much more wealth at the top, and record national debt.
Yet it is being proposed that taxes and regulations for the rich be reduced again. More money to the top, more oil spills, and more risky investments.
Yes, we could be great again. We could lead the world in cleaning up the environment. In providing excellent health care for all citizens. And good jobs. But don’t hold your breath until the wealthy decide to pay their fair share.
Jim Laney, Wichita
Accept results
I was shocked and disappointed to hear a local TV station announce last week the time and place for people to meet for a protest against our president-elect. From what we have seen on TV, people at such protests jump on cars and do other unacceptable things.
What is happening to this country? It’s time to accept the voting results.
Susan Grassau, Wichita
Right of education
The U.S. government has long been a leader in supporting developing countries as they work to educate their children, but there’s an opportunity to do more. The Education For All Act (S.3256) would build upon existing policies and develop them to be more effective and reach more children.
By pledging their support of this bill, Kansas Sens. Jerry Moran and Pat Roberts would support education and the development of children in the world’s poorest countries, granting access the basic human right of an education.
Nathaniel Faflick, Wichita
