Letters on Trump win, socialism loss, World War I

Need cooperation between parties
I voted for Donald Trump. Why is no longer an issue, as that is now in the past. What we must now do is look at today and the future.
When Trump refused to say he would support Hillary Clinton if she won, the media spent a lot of time on that issue, and maybe rightfully so. But will the media now extend to Trump the support and respect that a president of the United States deserves?
Trump’s slogan has been to “Make America Great Again.” This is something that I am sure all America wants. However, no one person or one party can make this happen. The election results show the nation is about evenly split as to their views. Therefore, there must be some meeting of the minds in government.
Both candidates and President Obama have passed on good compliments and words of support to the other. Now party members should also assume this role of respect and cooperation. We have all seen the results and turmoil of “my way or no way” attitudes.
In our two-party system, there are good ideas and viewpoints in both, and there have been good things done by the Obama administration. We must not hinder doing these good things.
The only way this will happen is to have cooperation between the parties.
Paul White, Marion
God help us
The day after the 2016 election, I felt the way I felt the day after Sept. 11, 2001: shocked, helpless and terrified. The haters just struck a cataclysmic blow against our country, but this time the haters were our own people. God help us all.
Susan Kandt, Wichita
Socialism lost
The election affirms the free enterprise system vs. socialism.
Bob Bayer, Wichita
Inept president
It has been several years since I have been stimulated by a problem with the brilliant framers of our “more perfect union.” They allowed our country to be guided by universal suffrage, allowing the uninformed and emotional to choose a totally inept president.
James D. Woolley, Andover
Remember WWI
About 80,000 Kansans served in World War I, or the Great War. We are now observing the centennial of that war – a war that changed everything, because of the effects it had in how the world lived.
What can you do to commemorate it?
Efforts are ongoing to build a memorial in Washington, D.C., to remember all who served.
The Countdown to Veterans Day Campaign calls attention to this effort. Led by the United States World War One Centennial Commission, they seek to raise funds for the new memorial beginning this Nov. 11. More information can be found at WW1CC.org.
One should also remember that Nov. 11 was – and still is – Armistice Day, the day in 1918 when hostilities in WWI came to an end.
If you have the opportunity, visit the National World War I Museum and Memorial in Kansas City, a splendid tribute to the worldwide conflict.
In this state, the Kansas World War I Centennial Committee is promoting local efforts to remember those who served. For more information about Kansas and the war, go to kansasww1.org. You can even contribute to the site with your community’s remembrance of the Great War.
Blair D. Tarr, Topeka
