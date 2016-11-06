Letters on legislators, sexism, Libertarians, McMullin, Moran, Reeser

Do homework; vote in new legislators
Many of us are discouraged about the presidential candidates, but we must not let that keep us from voting for the future of Kansas.
Do your homework before you vote. Many of our conservative Republican legislators have benefited from decisions they have made. Many took advantage of the tax loophole and have not paid state taxes on business income. Many have been wined and dined by lobbyists. The Eagle has written informative articles on these issues in the past few weeks.
These same legislators are now admitting Kansas is in a mess and things must change. But do you really believe these followers of Gov. Sam Brownback will change their ways if they are re-elected?
I don’t.
We have an opportunity to change things in Kansas. Both Democrats and moderate Republicans have strong candidates running for office who would like to see Kansas take a different course.
It will not be easy, but with new legislators who are capable of thinking for themselves instead of blindly following their flawed leader, Kansas can make its way out of the quagmire we are currently in.
Margot Breckbill, Valley Center
Sexism is alive
Growing up, my sister would tell people that she aspired to be the first woman president of the United States. She certainly had the drive and resourcefulness to accomplish this dream. Thankfully, she set her sights on her other love, the care of animals.
What I’ve witnessed with this election has shocked and disappointed me. All the horrible things written, crude names called and “deplorable” behavior have reminded me that sexism is alive and thriving in our country.
I grew up in a household of strong women. I’ve never thought of myself or any other women as less than male counterparts. Yet women I know and love are willing to vote for a person who clearly has no respect for women – he’s proven this over and over.
With this said, I’d like to thank Hillary Clinton for plowing the road and taking the hard blows. I’m certainly glad it’s not my sister.
I’d also like to thank the women in my family for being the strong, educated, self-sufficient women that they are. This gift they’ve passed to me is priceless, and I sense a bright future for all women.
Catherine Skaer, Augusta
Vote for Johnson
Many voters will agree that we are experiencing one of the most difficult election years in decades. The lack of moral character of each main candidate is obvious, as well as their documented failures and abuses of power.
The “lesser of two evils” approach should not be a norm. This erroneous method has brought us what we have today – two of the worst presidential candidates in recent history.
Is it time to seriously consider a third party? Libertarian candidates Gary Johnson and Bill Weld, former two-term governors, would be the logical choice. They have been endorsed by several major newspapers, including the Chicago Tribune.
Johnson is a straight-shooter who believes in a consistent philosophy of freedom, both in economic and social issues. He favors bringing our troops home now to protect our country and wisely reduce military spending.
Johnson and Weld have been attracting voters from all sides because of their rational and commonsense approach to our problems.
Gus Campuzano, Wichita
Consider McMullin
I will choose to write in Evan McMullin for president on Nov. 8. He is an independent conservative who is committed to reversing the divisive politics practiced by the two major party candidates. His website is evanmcmullin.com, and it has concise summaries of his positions on major issues.
Bob Porter, Wellington
Can trust Moran
Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., has proven himself to be a leader for all Kansans. He understands the issues and advocates for our values. He comes home every weekend to meet with folks just like me. He cares about how we feel and how we want him to vote.
In a time when it’s difficult to trust leaders in Washington, D.C., Moran is the exception.
As someone who has found himself in public service, I thoroughly appreciate Moran’s servant attitude. He does not put himself first but rather puts Kansas first, always. The legislation he presents and sponsors is always in the best interest of Kansans.
The best leader is one who is truly knowledgeable of his constituents’ views. When a leader knows how they view issues, he can better advocate for them when it comes time to vote. This, more than anything, is the reason I want Jerry Moran re-elected to the U.S. Senate.
Carl Koster, Cheney
Reeser is right
I encourage fellow residents in Kansas House District 97 to vote for Stan Reeser for state representative. I am a Republican who believes Reeser will offer commonsense solutions to the economic problems created for Kansas by Gov. Sam Brownback and his misguided, ultra-conservative cronies in the Legislature.
Reeser’s opponent, incumbent Leslie Osterman, has done little more than rubberstamp Brownback’s failed economic policies, which have required the state to raid the highway and retirement funds for the past several years just to remain afloat.
Although some incumbent GOP legislators have made noises recently about solving our fiscal crisis – Senate President Susan Wagle, R-Wichita, among them – their sudden concern is too late by several years, and many of them helped create or sustain the problem in the first place.
It is time for Kansas to elect legislators who are capable of lifting Kansas out of this fiscal quagmire and making Kansas a healthy, functional state again.
I believe Stan Reeser, as District 97 representative, would help get us back on the right track.
John Eaton, Wichita
