Letters on Harris, Vann, O’Donnell, Norton, Rogers, retention, Trump

Set aside partisan rigidity and govern
In 2010, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said: “The single most important thing we want to achieve is for President Obama to be a one-term president.” Although this is one of the most un-American statements ever made by a high-level politician, it was widely accepted by Republican legislators and led to the legislative obstructionism of the past six years.
Political campaigns are inherently partisan, but once an election is over, the most important thing that must be done is to set partisan rigidity aside and seek political compromises that can serve the well-being of the country as a whole. In making the governing process so partisan, McConnell and the Republicans have contributed mightily to the deep divisions that are undermining our civil democratic society.
This issue is seldom mentioned in the current political campaign, but I urge all swing voters to seriously consider the relevance of this matter when deciding for whom to vote.
Gerald H. Paske, Wichita
Vote for Harris
Please join me in supporting Danette Harris for the Kansas House, District 82. Incumbent Rep. Peter DeGraaf, R-Mulvane, has had ample opportunity to support and assist the folks in this district, but during his tenure he has repeatedly been a puppet for Gov. Sam Brownback’s social and economic policies, which have caused a financial disaster for our state.
Harris is experienced, well-educated and active in her community and district. She is concerned for those in her district and has commonsense and realistic solutions to problems caused by the current administration.
Your vote for Danette Harris, who was endorsed by The Eagle editorial board, would benefit all in House District 82. I urge you to vote for her in the upcoming election.
Byron “Buz” Nye, Mulvane
Vann is strong
Michelle Vann is a strong candidate for the Kansas Senate in District 31. As a former teacher of American history, she is putting her knowledge of democracy and civic participation into action.
I know Vann as a woman who is active and effective in community service. She finds ways to reach out to help citizens of many walks of life work together for the well-being of all. She is an articulate speaker who would be an asset in the Senate, bringing good sense, strong experience and persuasive words to the legislative process.
Your support will make a difference with Michelle Vann.
Sally C. Fahrenthold, Wichita
O’Donnell cares
Our family received upsetting news three years ago. After 15 years of waiting, funds to help our daughter, who has Down Syndrome, move out on her own for the first time would not be coming.
We were devastated. As a retired couple, we didn’t know how we were going to continue to provide for her while living on a fixed income.
But then we met Sen. Michael O’Donnell, R-Wichita.
O’Donnell immediately went to work on our behalf. We were soon able to move our daughter into her new apartment. She now enjoys the independence of living on her own, works several jobs, and lives a fulfilling life.
We were aware of the work O’Donnell had done on behalf of families of children with disabilities, but now he was helping us – who, at the time, were not even his constituents.
Our family will never forget the work O’Donnell did on our behalf. Sedgwick County would be lucky to have him as a county commissioner.
Carl and Bonnie Fry, Park City
Norton prepares
We have known Tim Norton for many years from the perspective of a community volunteer, business owner, and a now retired Sedgwick County staff member. Our observations are that he consistently demonstrates high principles, integrity and caring.
Norton prepares, studies and reviews all aspects of an issue before making a decision. He is not about politics but doing what is best for his constitutes and the community.
When Norton attends meetings or conferences away from Sedgwick County, he participates and represents Sedgwick County in a respectful and positive way. He brings back relevant information that assists the county in keeping current with the best thinking in government and providing excellent services that are cost effective.
We applaud his positive campaign that educates people about what he has accomplished for them. If only more people running for office would follow his lead.
Leo Goseland and Deborah Donaldson Goseland, Wichita
Rogers dedicated
We have had the privilege of knowing Lynn Rogers for more than 20 years. During this time, we have witnessed his dedication to his family as well as the students, parents and staff of USD 259.
As a member of the school board, Rogers has worked tirelessly to address the issues our schools face amidst the budget cuts and fiscal restraints imposed on our public schools. He understands the importance of quality education to our community and the state of Kansas. By actively listening to the concerns of those he represents and working cooperatively to create reasonable and fair solutions, Rogers has shown the kind of responsible and thoughtful leadership that Kansas needs in the Legislature.
A vote for Lynn Rogers in Senate District 25 is a vote for a better Kansas.
Jerry and Sue Streit, Wichita
Vote not to retain
As a lawyer and retired Kansas trial judge, I take issue with the commentary “Court didn’t let Carr brothers ‘off the hook’” (Oct. 7 Opinion). The widespread movement to unseat the justices of the Kansas Supreme Court is not just about the Carr brothers case, or politics surrounding the Legislature’s disagreement with the courts. It is simply a strong belief among many voters that four of the five justices up for retention have failed to uphold their duty to correctly interpret the death penalty statute.
The voters of Kansas have consistently expressed their support for a death penalty in Kansas. The Kansas Supreme Court has just as consistently failed to properly follow the death penalty statute in Kansas, even though the U.S. Supreme Court has reversed the Kansas justices in several cases. The answer is for the Kansas voters to vote not to retain these justices.
Tom Scott, Topeka
Retain justices
One of the most important issues on the Nov. 8 ballot will be whether to retain five justices on the Kansas Supreme Court. Those who ask you to vote “no” on retention are using high-profile and emotionally charged cases to bolster their cause. The real issue, however, is not about these cases.
Gov. Sam Brownback and his supporters are staging this campaign, funded in part by dark money, to oust these jurists so that the governor can pack the court with judges sympathetic to his agenda. We must not let this happen. The stakes are too high. Brownback’s unfulfilled promises and refusal to revise a failed tax system has brought the state’s economy to the precipice and has stretched our schools as far as they can reach. Don’t give him more power.
Vote “yes” to retain these justices and maintain an independent judiciary in Kansas.
Teresa Day, Wichita
Trust Pompeo
We trust Rep. Mike Pompeo, R-Wichita, because we know him. His mom was raised in Wellington, and Pompeo spent summers on the family farm just north of Winfield. He is frequently in our community – visiting schools, meeting with farmers and small business owners, and speaking with the elderly in rest homes.
Pompeo listens to our needs and represents them in Washington, D.C., with integrity and honesty. He simply cares about Kansas and its people.
Pompeo won’t quit until the job is done, and he knows how to get things done. From protecting our farmers from the radical left in Vermont and San Francisco, to jump-starting our aviation businesses, Pompeo has delivered real, lasting results for all of us. And he does it all without sacrificing his conservative principles.
Pompeo fights for us every day of the year, and we’re proud to choose him on Nov. 8 at the ballot box. Please join us in voting for Mike Pompeo for Congress.
Dick and Judy Reedy, Arkansas City
Not Pompeo
Reasons that I can’t vote for Rep. Mike Pompeo, R-Wichita: He endorsed a candidate who insulted and belittled a Gold Star family. He wasted millions of taxpayer dollars on the last of many Benghazi investigations and found little that wasn’t reported in the previous investigations. He shows up at photo shoot events that make him look like he is really working for the employees. He and Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., tried to derail the president’s agreement with Iran before it was finalized.
Bill Bush, Rose Hill
Fit to lead?
Before you vote for any candidate, consider these psychiatric disorders. This is by no means a complete listing but are some characteristics of cluster B (dramatic, erratic) personality disorders, which seem to be correlated with some politicians.
Antisocial includes disregard for social rules and obligations, irritable and aggressive. Those with this disorder act impulsively, lack guilt, fail to learn from experience, and can be superficially charming.
Histrionic symptoms include wanting attention and approval. May dramatize or “play a part” to be seen or heard. They take great care in their appearance, and can be overly charming or inappropriately seductive. They crave excitement and act impulsively, which can eventually be self-defeating.
Narcissistic people have an extreme feeling of self-importance, entitlement and a need to be admired. They are envious, lack empathy and can resort to lying and exploiting others.
These are not characteristics we need in our leaders. Please do not let party affiliation override your good judgment.
Jim Laney, Wichita
Words, actions
The race for president boils down to one side being castigated for words that were said versus another for activity that was performed.
Richard Jones, Derby
