Opinion Line (Nov. 2)

Wichita has more work zones than anywhere, and often no workers are even present. They really are speeding entrapment zones for the Wichita Police Department.
Plan A: Sell the Hyatt Regency Wichita, fix streets, buy buses, raise water rates, tear up streets to fix pipes. The end result is increased revenue stream for the city. Plan B: Sell hotel, fix streets and pipes, let users pay for buses. End result is needed repairs made.
Government failed to protect us from Big Business. That’s why we’re mad.
If you want to know what the Obama administration and Hillary Clinton have been up to the past eight years, vote for Donald Trump. If you don’t want to know, vote for Clinton.
When Bill Clinton was president, the nation’s economy was great and my retirement fund went through the roof. With President Obama, the same thing is happening. President Hillary Clinton will keep it going. Go, Hillary!
Clinton’s trickle-up poverty plan will cost the middle class immensely.
Trump personifies the Republican Party core values: hate, bigotry, intolerance, arrogance and greed. He is the perfect spokesperson for the Republicans.
A friend quipped that the choice in presidential candidates is between a clown and a crook. Not good. I moved down the ticket and voted for vice president. Mike Pence is a good man and the clear choice.
Trump or Clinton? It doesn’t matter which is elected because nothing positive will be done for the American people as long as extreme Republicans control Congress.
Rep. Mike Pompeo’s use of “flip-flop” ads from two years ago must mean he hasn’t accomplished anything new since his past election. He was too partisan then for my vote and still is now.
Please vote for state Sen. Ty Masterson. He has the state’s best interest at heart.
Why does one of the Sedgwick County Commission candidates remind me of Pee Wee Herman?
Given the extensive evidence in the Opinion Line of ignorance and misinformation, perhaps it should be replaced by a Fact Line.
