Letters on Pompeo, Norton, retention, Seiwert, Kerschen, Trump, red hen

TV pundits out of touch with public
The political pundits on TV have been wrong on all their predictions. They didn’t predict the rise of Donald Trump or Bernie Sanders.
Imagine if you were a teacher and had students who did a lot of talking, but when it came test time, they did not know the material in the lectures. Wouldn’t you suggest they do less talking and a lot more listening?
Maybe that is what the political pundits and the rest of the political establishment should do. Obviously, something is wrong, because they are totally out of touch with the electorate.
Mike Hubbell, Kingman
Can trust Pompeo
Flying IFR (instrument flight rules), without the benefit of visual references, in today’s busy air traffic system is one of the great benefits of modern aviation technology. But it still requires trust. The same thing is true when it comes to elective office.
So in a year when trust has become the issue that permeates virtually every campaign, it’s truly a luxury to have Mike Pompeo in the U.S. House of Representatives from Kansas’ 4th District.
Pompeo has engendered trust from his constituents by offering exceptional transparency and an attentive approach. He has been decisive and emphatic in defending our values.
He also proposed, and guided into law, legislation designed to decrease the over-regulation of the aviation industry, while increasing safety and efficiency in the aircraft manufacturing and certification process. He continues to initiate and sponsor measures to create jobs with realistic and sustainable benefits, and he has demonstrated his exceptional knowledge of the aerospace industry by defending general aviation against user fees and the privatization of the air traffic control system.
Pompeo’s representation of his aviation-related constituency in the Air Capital of the World remains on course. We can trust him to navigate government’s increasingly crowded skies.
Dave Franson, Wichita
Vote ‘yes’ to retain
Though I vehemently disagree with the letter “Brownback doing fine” (Oct. 18 Letters to the Editor), the writer was right about one thing: Voting to oust justices and judges means that those spots are open for Gov. Sam Brownback to appoint whom he sees fit.
I support the “No” voters’ right to campaign and post their signs. But can they at least acknowledge that the one thing they say they seek to destroy – activist judges – is the one thing they’ll create when Brownback gets his pick?
Brownback has such a low approval rating that most people clearly don’t think he’s competent. So then what makes him competent in choosing a non-partisan court?
Here, Brownback is like Secretary of State Kris Kobach in that he’s searching for a solution to a nonexistent problem. Can we really believe that he isn’t interested in just stacking the court with justices he knows will side with his ideas?
The sun isn’t shining in Kansas, and it certainly won’t be shining in the courts if Brownback gets his way. Vote “yes” to retain justices and a nonpartisan bench.
Rachel Keith, Wichita
Need new justices
The article “Kansas judicial selection measure falls short of votes” (Feb. 3 Eagle) reported that “opponents of the change said the current system works and that House Republicans are trying to manipulate the system to appoint justices who will make rulings that support their agendas.” Yet it is continually claimed that if these judges are not retained, Gov. Sam Brownback will replace them with his picks. As the February article noted, the governor can only pick from three nominees who are selected by a nominating commission, of which five members are selected by the Kansas attorneys and four by the governor.
Clearly, trying to claim that the governor controls the selection now (but in February saying the system was great) is, in fact, politicizing the retention election. I urge people to actually look at what the Kansas Supreme Court has done – and how every time one of its rulings goes before the U.S. Supreme Court, it is overturned. The justices are ruling incorrectly, and the people of Kansas deserve new justices who will rule in accordance with the law.
Luke Thompson, Derby
Voice of reason
Michael O’Donnell needs to stop his negative ads about Tim Norton. Norton left a high-paying manager job in 1999 to act as a full-time mayor for Haysville following the tornado that hit the town. The mayor job was at zero pay.
Norton has been the voice of reason on the Sedgwick County Commission for many years, as a number of commissioners have tried to dismantle the county. O’Donnell needs to try and find something positive to say about himself, however hard that might be.
Steve Nikkel, Wichita
Send Seiwert back
Rep. Joe Seiwert, R-Pretty Prairie, has consistently displayed leadership in Topeka by being willing and able to put aside partisan politics to reach across the aisle in garnering support for important legislation.
Near the end of the 2015 legislative session, it became apparent legislation was necessary to cover the budget shortfall resulting in part from Gov. Sam Brownback’s tax plan. In defiance of a veto threat by the governor, Seiwert joined other House members in a coalition that proposed legislation that would turn back part of the business tax exemption to avoid raising the sales tax.
Unfortunately, Seiwert and his colleagues’ reasonable approach to make taxes fair and equitable again in Kansas was met by opposition from House leadership and the effort failed.
With your vote, Seiwert will return to Topeka and continue his work with both Republicans and Democrats in correcting our state’s tax structure and financial situation.
Mark Richardson, Hutchinson
Empty promises
Democratic Senate candidate Ben Poteete and Democratic House candidate Deb Shepard both are claiming to end this and restore that and expand or fight for these other things, but what they don’t tell you is how they plan to pay for any of it.
Sen Dan Kerschen, R-Garden Plain, and Rep. John Whitmer, R-Wichita, have actually done things for their districts. They have taken leadership positions, made tough choices and delivered results, not just empty promises.
Poteete and Shepard remind me of the old saying, all hat and no cattle. Kerschen and Whitmer are proven leaders we can trust, and they’ve got my vote.
Nat Roberts, Goddard
Treat labor fairly
So Donald Trump is going to make America great again if he gets elected? Is he going to support labor laws to protect employee rights, despite a personal record of not paying hourly workers at his casinos?
Will he change employers’ practice of looking for reasons not to hire people, instead of reasons to hire them, and view employees as assets rather than liabilities? How about stopping the practice of software screening of applications, so that applicants’ resumes never even get to the human resource department if they have the wrong job objective sentence or use a nonpreferred font?
Will college loans be offered for a second shot at a career for those older than 30 or with loan defaults, instead of treating those over 30 as part of the walking dead? How about ending at-will employment so that employers actually have to have a reason to terminate employees?
Will he end the policy of outright rejecting applicants who have been unemployed for more than six months, regardless of their skills or experience? What about denying employers use of nonrelated criminal information or bad credit in hiring evaluations?
This is what it will take if America stands any chance of becoming great again.
John Williamson, Wichita
Wrong hen lesson
Recently, a reader proposed an analysis of the “Little Red Hen” story that illustrated a misreading of the text (“Lesson from hen,” Oct. 4 Letters to the Editor). The actual story is not intended to be a parable decrying the redistribution of wealth, but rather a tale to illustrate the simple moral principle that we must work together to produce the goods a society requires.
The hen’s friends were lazy, which is a moral failure. The hen was industrious, a moral virtue. The lesson is simple, and no reanalysis of this most likely Russian tale is either warranted or supported by the details of the story itself.
Tina Bennett-Kastor, Wichita
Letters to the Editor
Include your full name, home address and phone number for verification purposes. All letters are edited for clarity and length; 200 words or fewer are best. Letters may be published in any format and become the property of The Eagle.
Mail: Letters to the Editor, The Wichita Eagle, 825 E. Douglas, Wichita, KS 67202
E-mail: letters@wichitaeagle.com
Fax: 316-269-6799
For more information, contact
Phillip Brownlee at 316-268-6262, pbrownlee@wichitaeagle.com.
Comments