Letters on not retaining judges, hunting amendment, Pompeo

Vote against retaining Supreme Court justices
I am the mother of Aaron Sander, one of the victims of the Carr brothers. I will tell you how my son lived his short life on Earth, rather than how he died.
His father chose Acts 11:24 for his tombstone: “He was a good man, full of the Holy Spirit and faith, and a great number of people were brought to the Lord.”
Our son was a very quiet but yet very humble man who loved God, his family and friends unconditionally. At his funeral, people told us what a great listener he was, and how he respected their views on life, even if he felt differently.
While at work, he would take his lunch hour and go pray at the chapel. He had such deep faith and lived it every day. He told me on several occasions to pray to the Virgin Mary, as she would intercede for us during our most difficult times.
He was a very special blessing to our entire family. We are so proud of him.
I am asking everyone to pray and reflect on your decision to vote justice this election. Please stand with us and vote “no” on retaining Kansas Supreme Court Justices Carol Beier, Dan Biles, Lawton Nuss and Marla Luckert.
I am at peace knowing my husband and son are truly happy and enjoying eternal life with God in heaven.
Judy Sander, Cimarron
Freedom to hunt, fish?
The constitutional amendment ballot question affirming the God-given right to hunt and fish is totally surreal. Our legislature all but bankrupts our state and is currently hollowing out our educational system and privatizing important services to dodgy vendors. Now lawmakers come up with this cosmetic, suck-up-to-the-gun-lobby bit of tripe.
Why zero in on just hunting and fishing? Why not constitutional amendments also affirming our right to have beauty pageants, auto races, monster mudder rallies, revival meetings, wrestling events? The list could go on and on.
What is it about conservatives that makes them constantly create laws in search of a problem? Who is trying to stop anyone from hunting and fishing? Nobody.
When I think of citizen fundamental freedoms and rights, listings such as Franklin D. Roosevelt’s four freedoms comes to mind: freedom of speech, freedom of worship, freedom from want, freedom from fear. Now Kansas may add freedom to hunt and fish?
This state gets stupider every day.
Mary Wehrheim, Wichita
Fights for health care
As the recent chairman of the Kansas Hospital Association, I want to highlight the valuable work Rep. Mike Pompeo, R-Wichita, has done for health care in Kansas.
During his five years in Congress, Pompeo has listened to the health care needs of our state and has provided leadership in finding solutions. His work on two bills is especially impressive: the 21st Century Cures Act and the Helping Families in Mental Health Crisis Act, both of which passed the House this year. These bills prioritize research and development for cutting-edge treatments and help ensure Kansans suffering from mental illnesses will have access to the care they need.
Both of these bills began in the Energy and Commerce Committee, on which Pompeo serves. He then guided these bills through the legislative process. Few members of Congress are as effective at getting legislation through committee and on to the floor as Pompeo.
While Pompeo gets a great deal of credit for his work on national defense and energy policy, it is important that he gets the recognition he deserves for being a fighter for Kansas health as well.
Steve Kelly, Newton
Letters to the Editor
Include your full name, home address and phone number for verification purposes. All letters are edited for clarity and length; 200 words or fewer are best. Letters may be published in any format and become the property of The Eagle.
Mail: Letters to the Editor, The Wichita Eagle, 825 E. Douglas, Wichita, KS 67202
E-mail: letters@wichitaeagle.com
Fax: 316-269-6799
For more information, contact
Phillip Brownlee at 316-268-6262, pbrownlee@wichitaeagle.com.
Comments