Letters on Kobach, hacked e-mails, Trump, Clinton

Kobach got what he wanted
Our self-appointed guardian of voter fraud, Kris Kobach, may not have been aware of the affair carried on by his choice for executive director of the U.S. Election Assistance Commission, Brian Newby, and his female assistant in Johnson County (Oct. 18 Eagle). And Kobach may have ignored the apparent and repeated reports of harassment of employees while Newby was top election official in that county. He could have been unaware of the “toxic workplace” created by the affair.
But one thing is clear: Kobach got what he wanted in his recommendation for the federal position. Upon appointment, Newby promptly and without public notice or approval, tightened voting registration in three states. Keep in mind, he is the national director of the Election Assistance Commission.
Ron Lyon, Wichita
What else hacked?
The recent revelation by WikiLeaks of Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta’s e-mails and the identification of Russia as the hacker by U.S. intelligence agencies raise a significant question: What else may they have hacked?
Is it possible that the Russians are in possession of all the information that passed through the Hillary Clinton server while she was secretary of state? To believe that this is not probable isn’t naive; it is dangerous. This wasn’t just a mistake. It may have been a national disaster.
Arthur Glass, Wichita
Silence of lambs
There is a deafening silence from Republican leaders in Kansas. It is the “silence of the lambs” rooted in their politics of fear and cowardice.
All of Kansas’ leading Republicans are still endorsing Donald Trump for president, even after his lewd remarks on videotape were released.
Gov. Sam Brownback stepped forward last week to encourage Republicans to support Trump. Sen. Pat Roberts, R-Kan., continues to “advise” Trump on agriculture. Secretary of State Kris Kobach is a leading surrogate for Trump in the media, and Trump has adopted Kobach’s fallacious fear of “voter fraud” and “rigged elections” as his latest strategy to excuse his plummeting poll numbers. Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., who is running for re-election, has been the most silent of all Republican leaders.
Is it possible that Kansas Republicans fear losing their grip on the one-party system that they have created in this state? Is it possible that in 2016 the citizens of Kansas will finally wake up and recognize that Republicans have failed to serve the best interests of the state by placing partisanship and ideology above the practical needs of citizens? Time will tell, and on Nov. 8 there will be a reckoning.
Randy Bush, Wichita
Radically divide
I was in the Boy Scouts and the Civil Air Patrol. I served in the U.S. Air Force for 7 1/2 years and the Wichita Police Department for nearly 33 years. I volunteer with several agencies in Sedgwick County, am the secretary for the National Association of Bunco Investigators, am a grandfather and a great-grandfather, and lack just a few hours of having a degree.
Yet some radical leftists have labeled me a Nazi because I cannot vote for a woman who plays the political game so well that she undermined the system of law in the United States. If that be the case, then I will proudly wear that label, because I cannot vote for a liar.
But it does make me wonder what we are coming to when we so radically divide. Perhaps the America that I served is dead. If so, then I am proud to have served that America.
Bradley S. Bryant, Derby
