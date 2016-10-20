Letters on fossil fuels, Clinton, Gregory, public schools

Why still subsidizing fossil fuel industry?
As suggested in “Base U.S. energy policy on reality, not hyperbole” (Oct. 17 Opinion), future generations will look back and question our energy policy. They may ask why taxpayers subsidized the fossil fuel industry for almost 100 years. More importantly, why did we continue subsidizing extraction and burning of fossil fuel at a 5-to-1 advantage after clean energy arrived?
The commentary’s objections to pricing carbon may be out of step. A recent commentary by Greg Ip in the Wall Street Journal argued it’s time for a carbon tax in the face of overwhelming public support and scientific consensus. An “insurance policy,” he calls it.
Republican George Shultz, President Reagan’s secretary of state, wants the same in the form of a revenue-neutral price on carbon. In a January 2015 conference call with Citizens’ Climate Lobby, Shell’s climate change adviser discussed why businesses should embrace carbon pricing.
Energy companies that are already preparing by factoring in a price on carbon are BP, Chevron, ConocoPhillips, ExxonMobile, Shell and others. These companies know reduced burning of fossil fuel is inevitable and necessary.
We owe future generations a livable climate. I don’t think they will question the gift or the motive.
Darrel Hart, Wichita
Clinton real danger
The super formal and arrogant writings of columnist Davis Merritt are quite often an irritant, but accusing Donald Trump of being a danger to democracy really showed Merritt’s bias again (Oct. 18 Opinion). Hillary Clinton’s passion for money and power and her past and recent devious and seemingly illegal behavior show that she is far more likely to make a banana republic of the United States.
W. Travaille, Wichita
Clinton best qualified
For me, the Trump campaign was a joke, then odd, then shocking, and now outrageous.
I’ve followed presidential campaigns all my life, but I am very troubled to read or hear of Trump supporters’ loyalty. Is there anyone who could vote for Trump, and ever admit that vote to his children or grandchildren, especially to the girls and women? Please don’t vote to share Trump’s shame.
Then there is Hillary Clinton. Trump calls her “crooked Hillary,” and delegates at the Republican National Convention chanted that she should be in prison. Like what everyone “knows” about President Obama – he is a “foreign-born Muslim socialist” – everyone “knows” Clinton is guilty of multiple felonies and should be in prison. Yet she has never been charged with a crime, much less convicted.
While her husband was president, Republicans spent millions of tax dollars trying to find evidence of her guilt in the Whitewater matter. The result: no charges. Multiple hearings and investigations by Republican congressional committees occurred looking for her alleged guilt in the Benghazi tragedy. The result: no charges.
More recently, the Republican head of the FBI found insufficient evidence to charge her with any crime regarding e-mails while she served as secretary of state.
Clinton is the best qualified candidate for president in generations.
Jim McKinney, Derby
Gregory listens, leads
When I was mayor of Derby, my experience with Goddard Mayor Marcey Gregory was that she served her residents in a most respectable way. She participated in regional economic development efforts and routinely showed leadership among the mayors of other Sedgwick County cities. She worked hard and listened with true concern for the greater good.
Gregory would make a fine Sedgwick County commissioner. And the County Commission would become stronger with her perspective, which is that of a business owner, public servant, and a woman who cares about building a community in which our grandchildren can thrive.
It has been years since we had a woman on the commission, and we would be better off with this woman’s perspective. West-siders, isn’t it time for an independent voice in District 3?
Dion Avello, Derby
Listen to teachers
I served on the Spring Hill school board for 12 of the years Bart Goering was superintendent, and I have expressed to Goering my extreme disappointment with his choice to join Dave Trabert of the Kansas Policy Institute in the systematic disparaging and dismantling of a great public school system (“How to really improve education in Kansas,” Oct. 27 Opinion).
They continue to tell the public how much more money is “flowing into Kansas public schools” while using misleading numbers – such as including state pension dollars that are now being virtually laundered through the public school budgets.
They know that the number of students served and the simple cost of basic building operations have increased faster than funding – which amounts to less actual dollars per pupil. They also know that Kansas schools continue to rank above nearly every other state in efficiency.
I believe they are part of Gov. Sam Brownback’s game of defunding and ultimately privatizing education in Kansas, and it is time for us to put a stop to it.
Instead of allowing these outside special-interest groups to manipulate the system, we should be listening to the teachers who have dedicated their lives and careers to serving our children.
If you want to improve education in Kansas, give the people actively educating our kids the funding and resources to do the job.
Eric Boyle, Spring Hill
