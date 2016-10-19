Letters on grabbing women, Trump taxes, early intervention, Elliott, Humphrey

Grabbing women is a very big deal
I’ve had happen to me exactly what Donald Trump described doing to other women. It happened 42 years ago, and I remember as if it were yesterday.
I’m sure that Trump thinks a quick grab of a woman is no big deal. As that woman, I’m here to say it is a very big deal, and something that stays with that woman forever.
I hope every woman, daughter, mother and grandmother thinks about what Trump said, and considers what a vote for him might really mean.
Sherri Sanders, Derby
Legal deductions
So Donald Trump used a legal deduction to minimize his taxes and maybe sometimes owed none. If everyone who used legal deductions to minimize their taxes votes for Trump, and everyone who does not use legal deductions to lower their taxes votes for Clinton, Trump will win in a landslide.
Richard A. Hopper, Derby
Fight crime early
A recent forum in Wichita discussed the criminal justice system. Two candidates for the Kansas Senate attended and, according to reporting on a local news program, both candidates agreed that the criminal justice system was broken. The reasoning was that, although the crime rate has been steadily declining, the prison populations continue to grow.
I had to go to summer school to get my high school diploma and never attended college, but that sounds to me like the criminal justice system is working just fine.
I’ve been observing people for more than 50 years. I feel that once people have made it to their teens and early 20s, you have a pretty good idea about the kind of citizen they’ll become.
I don’t pretend to have the solutions, but I do believe the key to keeping prison populations down begins with the child. A person’s best chance at a productive, full life begins in a loving, secure environment. Children need a sense of hope and a vision for a future.
Sadly that is not the reality for many children. It’s very easy and it’s fun to reproduce. To give a child what they need requires effort and commitment.
Steve Fowler, Wichita
Elliott qualified
I have had the opportunity to work with Roger Elliott during my banking career, and I believe he is highly qualified to serve as the state representative for District 87.
In addition to various banking roles, Elliott has worked for the Wichita Metro Chamber of Commerce in the area of economic development and has been a dedicated proponent of public education as indicated by his 12 years of service on the Andover school board.
Elliott’s willingness to collaborate is a strength that will assist in developing positive solutions to our current state challenges. I encourage your support of Roger Elliott with your vote on Nov. 8.
Lyndon O. Wells, Wichita
Need Humphrey
My friend and local business owner Keith Humphrey is a candidate for Kansas Senate District 28 representing south Wichita and the north side of Derby.
Humphrey is a U.S. Navy aviation veteran with 10 years of service. He used that experience to build Jet AirWerks and Jet AirParts, aviation repair and parts companies.
He is pro-education, committed to providing a good education for Kansas kids. He also is a job creator who knows creating jobs is about creating opportunity. He wants to roll back Gov. Sam Brownback’s disastrous tax laws that increased taxes on working Kansans.
Humphrey is committed to providing good paying jobs and restoring the private sector aviation industry in south-central Kansas and is committed to honoring the service of the bravest of all Kansans – our veterans. He showed this when he helped pass a bill in Kansas guaranteeing death gratuity benefits to the families of fallen service members in the event of a federal government shutdown.
I have known Humphrey for several years. He is as hard working and honest as a Kansas summer day is long. Please join me in supporting Keith Humphrey in the upcoming election.
Jerry Lucas, Derby
