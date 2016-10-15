Letters on honor flight, Trump vs. Clinton

Sincere thank-you to honor flight
I’ve not seen much in print about the wonderful organization that sends veterans from Kansas to the Washington, D.C., area. I just returned with the latest group of 56 Korean and Vietnam vets to be treated to this chance-of-a-lifetime journey, and I can’t say enough good about the smooth operation that I experienced.
The folks who volunteer their time and talents to this endeavor are to be highly commended for their efforts – from the fundraisers (no tax money is used) to the crews who saw us off and were at the airport to greet us when we returned. Organizers filled the ICT terminal with military personnel and private citizens who loudly and sincerely let us know that our service was appreciated. I especially want to thank the great group of “blue shirts” – the men and women who accompanied us and saw to it that our experience was the best that it could be.
If you know of any men or women who served during the time of the World War II, Korean or Vietnam conflicts and would like to see them rewarded for their service, go to kansashonorflight.org to get them signed up. And in case you’re wondering, I came back with exactly $10 less than what I departed home with.
Jim Amick, Wichita
Sacrifice play
Initially, I was perplexed when the GOP abandoned Donald Trump. But as I watch post-season baseball, everything comes into focus.
Your opponent has runners on second and third, with no outs. Obviously it’s time for an intentional walk. Sabotaging Trump’s campaign loads the bases and brings the league’s worst hitter to the plate.
What are the chances Hillary Clinton will smash a grand slam? With baserunners consisting of a sluggish economy, rampant terrorism and catastrophic Obamacare, grounding into a triple play is the most likely scenario. And the Democrats will own it.
Four additional years of misery may be just the “sacrifice” needed to eventually win the game, and the series. Bat-her up!
Michael Mackay, Mulvane
I’m with Clinton
For decades, the Clintons have been accused of crimes and misdemeanors. No investigation, no judge, no jury has found either of them guilty. Most of the charges have their origins in rumor and innuendo, with no basis in fact. Recently, Hillary Clinton has been cleared of any wrongdoing, both in the e-mail matter and in her handling of the Benghazi tragedy.
That she is untrustworthy and unlikable has spread around the internet like an insubstantial meme. These vacuous ideas gain credence among certain people with each telling.
Clinton is not running for prom queen. She doesn’t have to be popular to govern well. Barack Obama is hated by many Americans, yet he has done an excellent job of governing, even against Republican negativity.
The person who can’t be trusted was on the stage with her during the debates. He is also immensely disliked by many women and by men who think women should be treated as equals.
I have supported Clinton from the start. I’m voting for her, not against her opponent, even though I want her opponent to lose. He’s doing a good job of defeating himself right now. I hope he keeps up the good work.
Diane Wahto, Wichita
