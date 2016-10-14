Letters on foul debate, Trump outrage, Roger Elliott, hunting amendment

We have foul stink in this country
After last Sunday night’s spit festival, aka the presidential debate, I kept thinking, “What a stink we have in this country.” I’m guessing that most Americans reacted similarly – all but the most extreme on either end of the political spectrum.
What have we become? Petty, ignorant, vulgar, truth/lie-spinning swindlers of the democratic process? The answer is obviously “yes.”
I love a good political discussion, but this is now more than one bridge too far. We can’t go back to the days of former House Speaker Tip O’Neill and former Sen. Daniel Moynihan – not even to the days of Ronald Reagan. Nor can we ever hope to return to any semblance of respect or dignity for those who don’t “match us” in ideas (or sex, nationality or religion, for that matter).
We’ve lost our collective intellectual ability to think objectively, to work for a greater good. It isn’t just dead; it’s in a shallow grave, and we can smell the stink.
James Baldwin said that civilizations are destroyed by the spineless. I would add that it is destroyed by spineless fools mired in a dreadful stink.
Anita Kirkpatrick, Kingman
Feigned outrage
When I surfed through the news channels last Friday to see what is going on with the hurricane, all they were talking about was two guys on a bus talking crude and rude about women. This is news? Such talk has been going on since men discovered there was a difference between the sexes.
The feigned outrage is stunning. Have these people been living under a tub? Women do it, too.
The other news in which commentators feigned outrage was hearing that politicians say different things to rich supporters than they do to the folks when on the stump. Be still my heart. Just how slow are these people? Many rich people support the Democrats. Republicans are not going to cancel any entitlement program.
Feign surprise and outrage like this is the first time you are hearing this.
I brace for a cringe every time one of our presidential candidates speaks. But neither of the above news items moved my “give a crap” meter one centimeter.
Tom Oyler, Wichita
Admit defeat?
When the election is a landslide for Hillary Clinton (and maybe the Senate and House fall), are the Republican/conservative pundits, politicians, columnists, letter writers, commentators and general loud talkers going to respect our system and the results? Will they realize the mandate of the people against their “conservative principles”? Or are they going to spend four years blaming Donald Trump for giving away the election, and make it only about him and not the party and principles he represents?
The reason I ask is that they are going to have to either accept that their ideology went down in defeat and get out of the way, or they’re going to have to admit that their party is entirely incompetent to have fielded such a candidate – and obviously can’t be trusted to run a lemonade stand, much less a government at any level.
Or did they deliberately nominate a candidate who couldn’t possibly win just so they wouldn’t have to actually take any responsibility for anything?
Which is it?
Lee Davis, Wichita
Elliott for House
I have known Roger Elliott for several years. He grew up in east Wichita and has had many opportunities to serve the public in his banking career. Additionally, he served 12 years on the Andover school board and was a strong advocate for public education in Topeka.
Elliott also has experience in economic development while working for the Wichita Metro Chamber of Commerce. He understands the need for collaboration in working with peers to make the tough decisions and get the job done.
As a former state representative, I believe Elliott will be an excellent representative for District 87 in serving the citizens of east Wichita.
Jo Ann Pottorf, Wichita
No on amendment
During the past legislative session, our lawmakers approved putting a proposed constitutional amendment on the Nov. 8 ballot. If approved by a simple majority of eligible Kansas voters, the right to hunt, fish and trap will be added to the Kansas Bill of Rights, along with such notable entitlements as equality, free speech and prohibition of slavery.
We already have this right. Please vote “no” on this ridiculous and completely unnecessary constitutional amendment.
Lori Lawrence, Wichita
