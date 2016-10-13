Letters on hate, Trump tape, Clintons, Giroux

Stop all the hate and focus on the good
When did it become acceptable for future leaders of the greatest country in the world to act like junior high children? When and why did our country become so angry and divided?
We are all privileged Americans, with the freedoms most of the world only dream about. Why are we allowing big business and lobbyists to buy opinions and legislation?
I wish we could dismantle the political parties and vote for the best person for the job, with no outside forces buying power.
Let’s stop the hate and focus on all the good that America offers, and remember how lucky and privileged we really are.
Catherine Skaer, Augusta
Investigate disclosure
What Donald Trump said was despicable, cannot be justified, and should never be uttered in public discourse. Yet, if it were possible to have recorded the private conversations of virtually any individual over a period of years, I’m certain there would be comments discovered that would be every bit as vile as those uttered by Trump. Those who want to attack Trump for his indiscretion need to be reminded of the words of Jesus – that he without sin should cast the first stone.
To me, the troubling aspects of this disclosure that need to be investigated are its timing, as he makes his bid to become president of the United States, and the motivation of the individual or individuals making the disclosure.
Is this the result of a cabal of the stop Trump movement that is being done for purely ideological reasons? Or has some individual or group either received or set to receive some tangible benefit from trying to discredit Trump and ensure a Hillary Clinton victory?
The public will probably never know, because the FBI has no creditability anymore. It has become an agency for concealing administration misdeeds and a vehicle for attacking perceived administration enemies, much in the way the Internal Revenue Service is being used.
Our only hope is that some reporter or reporters do an investigation and report on it. Inquiring minds want to know.
Jerry W. Davidson, Valley Center
Abuse of power
The Secret Service would be confronted with a uniquely difficult dilemma should Donald Trump become our president. Who can safely sit next to him at state dinners? Surely not the chancellor of Germany, a woman, or the wives of other state dignitaries.
Trump’s alleged under-the-table behavior with women and his statements about being able to grab women’s genitals are admissions that he has engaged in sexual assault. He has said his celebrity status would allow him to get away with anything, even shooting someone.
Nicholas Growth in his book, “Men Who Rape,” identifies power and mastery over women as a motivator for certain assailants. For Trump, his exploitative abuse of power, including deception and dishonesty, have been continuous threads in his business dealings in which others have been victimized, including workers, students and women.
Like other offenders, Trump will use denial, minimization and distractions, such as attacking others, to keep from being held accountable, not caring about the long-term pain and suffering he has inflicted.
Charles A. Gaynor, Bel Aire
The biggest liars
Every day when I read Opinion Line, there is something about Donald Trump telling lies. There is no one who lies more than President Obama and the Clintons. Bill Clinton lied to a federal grand jury and should have gone to jail.
Gary Morris, Wichita
Unfit for office
Say what you want about Hillary Clinton, but Donald Trump is not fit to be president of the United States. I have no great love for Clinton, but at least she understands the job. Trump thinks he can say “make it so” and it will happen.
How can anyone call him ethical? How can anyone say he cares about anyone but himself? He is arrogant, condescending, racist, misogynist and inept. The purpose of everything he says or does is to feed his own ego.
Again, I’m not defending Clinton and will not be proud if she is the first female president. I am, however, expressing my opinion that Trump would not only be an ineffective president but would make the United States appear as a laughing stock to our allies and a target to our enemies.
Lois Porter, Newton
Check out Giroux
We in south-central Kansas now have two good candidates to replace the congressman from Koch. I’m voting for hometown product Dan Giroux to oust that current placeholder.
Although that three-term incumbent does plenty of photo ops, he does not respond to mere constituents. He may mistakenly assume that what’s good for the ninth richest guys on the globe serves the rest of us.
It’s time to take the “For Sale to the Highest Bidder” sign off our congressional seat. Giroux will represent us, real voters. Check him out at DanforKansas.org.
Jane Byrnes, Wichita
Letters to the Editor
Include your full name, home address and phone number for verification purposes. All letters are edited for clarity and length; 200 words or fewer are best. Letters may be published in any format and become the property of The Eagle.
Mail: Letters to the Editor, The Wichita Eagle, 825 E. Douglas, Wichita, KS 67202
E-mail: letters@wichitaeagle.com
Fax: 316-269-6799
For more information, contact
Phillip Brownlee at 316-268-6262, pbrownlee@wichitaeagle.com.
Comments