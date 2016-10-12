Letters on presidential choices, Trump, police shooting, bike lanes

Shining city on hill losing its luster
The one thing I have always been the most proud of about this country is the smooth transition from one president to another. We have an election; one person wins; and the other goes home.
With all our faults, we have always been a shining city on the hill to the rest of the world. But with this election, I see that luster is beginning to fade.
I’ve been voting for presidents since 1977, and I have never seen anything like this election. The debates are painful to watch, but I watch them looking for a glimmer of what used to be.
I’m hoping for a civil discourse and an exchange of ideas from candidates experienced in the working of government so I can make an informed decision. But I’m having a hard time, and I’m obviously not alone.
It’s not just the candidates’ fault. They tell us what we want to hear rather than what we should hear. The truth is, I’m embarrassed and ready to apologize to a world that used to respect our process.
If we’re honest, we Americans need only look in the mirror to figure out how we got here, nominating one person with experience but trust issues and another who wears his inexperience and narcissism on as a badge of honor.
We could have done better. Shame on us for not taking our jobs as citizens more seriously.
Kathleen Butler, Wichita
Don’t write off
Donald Trump is a brilliant man when it comes to finances and building a support system. He knows how to clean up his own messes. Yes, he is brash and to the point. He says things “guys” have said and will forever say.
Can we just review facts over the past 50 years or so. Our favorite son, Dwight D. Eisenhower, reportedly had a mistress during his fabulous military career. Was that right? John F. Kennedy was the biggest womanizer of them all. Bill Clinton went on to be one of the more famous women abusers inside the Beltway. Of his and Hillary Clinton’s many known crimes, Whitewater and the Rose Law Firm are two that should grab your attention. Then there were Gennifer Flowers, Paula Jones and the icing on the cake in the Oval Office, Monica Lewinsky. There is also former Vice President Al Gore, former Democratic presidential candidate John Edwards and on and on. I could add more, but you are probably tired of reading.
Hillary Clinton stood side by side with her husband and likely knows in detail his involvement in the issues stated, and issues of which we know nothing. And she has her own track record of lies and deception.
Please, before you write Trump off, look at the whole picture. Trump may not be as dark as you think.
Gene Cook, Benton
Who is to blame?
The fiasco of the Republican presidential nominee is not a reflection on him. It’s always been obvious what his character really is – he’s a total jerk, and everyone has known it for decades. It’s his trademark.
No, this fiasco is a reflection on his supporters – people who have long pretended to be morally superior to their fellow Americans, while concealing ruthless selfishness, crude decadence, malicious bigotry and hatred in their hearts. They knew, better than anyone, whom they chose to represent them – which, sadly, he does.
Fortunately, Donald Trump does not represent most Americans – as we shall see very soon. We need to vote responsibly. The world – our world, our children’s world, and our grandchildren’s world – is at stake.
Richard Harris, Wichita
Where is outrage?
Two more police officers were killed in the line of duty, this time in Palm Springs, Calif. They were killed by a known gang member with a long criminal history who reportedly stated he “wanted to kill cops.” One of the officers was a 35-year veteran and a father of eight who was due to retire. The second officer, a mother of a 4-month-old baby girl, had just returned from maternity leave. The best The Eagle could do was an article on page 9 of Sunday’s paper.
Where is the outrage when the police officers we depend on to keep us safe are gunned down?
Chuck Jones, Wichita
Like bike lanes
I’m writing to support the continual development and implementation of Wichita’s bike and pedestrian master plans. As a cyclist, I appreciate the connectivity the new bike lanes provide, but I also think it makes our city more attractive to current residents, as well as to talent we are hoping to attract.
Matt Thibault, Wichita
