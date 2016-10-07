Letters on veto override, national service, convention of states, Funston

Congress was correct in overriding veto
In the context of all that transpired on Sept. 11, 2001, “depravity” was an odd word choice by columnist Davis Merritt to describe legislators who voted to override President Obama’s veto of the bill allowing lawsuits against Saudi Arabia (“Bipartisan depravity overrides Obama veto,” Oct. 4 Opinion).
The opinion would have us consider and accept that because Saudi Arabia owns so much of America and Shariah Law is to be so feared, the House of Saud is allowed to sponsor international terrorism to the extent of bringing death and destruction directly to the American homefront.
One wonders if those who side with Obama on this issue appreciate another concern he likely has but hasn’t mentioned: How Americans might react should the civil lawsuits reveal facts about Saudi Arabia’s involvement not disclosed by Washington officialdom. Such revelations could bring upheaval to the corporate state.
Coexisting in harmony with authoritarians is seldom possible, nor is it ever advisable to do so to any detriment of democratic ideals. While adding additional relationship strain with a totalitarian state is to be avoided wherever and whenever possible, amending an international protocol to respect a person’s recourse for acts of terror committed on their property and person while in their domicile is something all democratic nations would be wise to implement for themselves.
Ron A. Hoffman, Rose Hill
Wrong decision
I totally agree with “Bipartisan depravity overrides Obama veto” (Oct. 4 Opinion).
The legislation to allow a private citizen to sue a foreign power is totally wrong, and probably will be proved unconstitutional.
Our Founders must be turning over in their graves at this decision, made for purely political reasons, as columnist Davis Merritt pointed out. If there was ever a reason why we need term limits for all government employees, both elected and appointed, this is it.
Dan Goble, Wichita
Fund national service
Congress proposed maintaining current federal funding for AmeriCorps and Senior Corps. These programs are administered by the Corporation for National and Community Service (CNCS), a small independent federal agency overseeing national service programs.
I appreciate this commitment to the important work national service members do in our community. Our nation is so divided; national service unites citizens of different backgrounds to get things done.
In Sedgwick County, the Senior Corps RSVP program has provided both my husband and me opportunities to answer the needs of our community and continue to serve. Last year, together with other veterans in the local RSVP program, we provided 36,656 hours assisting other veterans, which is more than $790,000 economic service impact to Sedgwick County veterans.
Congress’ proposal to keep funding level for CNCS is appreciated. It is time to put national service on a path toward growth. I urge Kansas Sens. Jerry Moran and Pat Roberts to support full funding for CNCS and work with their colleagues to expand service opportunities nationwide.
Sedgwick County seniors and veterans have stepped up to meet the call to service, but we must be supported.
Teri Kasperek, Wichita
Constitutional option
On Sept. 21-23, a historic Article V Convention of States simulation took place in Colonial Williamsburg, Va. Commissioners (delegates) were sent from all 50 states, including three Kansas state legislators. Among these commissioners there were Republicans, Democrats and Libertarians.
What took place was an enlightening experience that demonstrated the overall determination to put the federal government back in the constitutional box.
Through Article V in our U.S. Constitution, these 137 commissioners (115 state legislators and 22 nonlegislator citizens) were part of a test run of a convention proposing amendments. By the end of the proceedings, they debated, tabled one amendment, voted against another, and approved six amendment proposals that limited the powers of the federal government.
This test run was a great example of how the states can use what the framers of our Constitution unanimously gave us. Americans need not panic, as they realize that no new president, no new Congress, and no new court on the horizon is likely to restore our nation. Because of what happened in Williamsburg, we can see that there is another option – a beautiful constitutional option that is within our grasp.
To view what took place, go to conventionofstates.com/cossim.
Chuck Akins, Wichita
Funston authentic
One of the qualities everyone looks for in an elected official is authenticity, which that’s what you will find in Cammie Funston, Democratic candidate for the District 105 House seat in northwest Wichita.
Funston wears her heart on her sleeve as a loving mother and an advocate for Special Olympians, public school students and persons with mental illness. She is a genuine person of faith and is richly deserving of your vote on Nov. 8.
Troy Cox, Wichita
