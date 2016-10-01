Letters on help for veterans, Pompeo, TV news

Grateful for help given to veterans
The Eagle recently published a letter from a fellow vet upset with the Veterans Administration, Congress and veterans organizations (“Don’t care for vets,” Sept. 28 Letters to the Editor). I don’t know the particulars that fuel my brother’s anger, but I feel compelled to respond.
I am forever grateful to the people and government of this nation for what they have done for me, my family and other veterans. Like the letter writer, my father was a veteran of World War II. As a result of his service, he was able, with the help of the VA, to build the house in which I, my mom and my siblings sheltered. I don’t know if dad could have done that without the help of a government guaranteed loan for which his military service made him eligible.
I joined the Marines when I was 17 in 1967. Dad signed the papers, but only after I promised not to re-enlist but to go to college after service. Thanks to the G.I. Bill, I graduated debt free from Indiana University. My first home (and my current one) were financed with a VA loan.
I recognize that life is tough for many veterans and that the programs and assistance promised veterans have not always lived up to their billing. I know there is room for improvement. Having said that, I think it is also important to recognize the genuine commitment to the welfare of veterans by the thousands of VA employees and the members of organizations such as the Marine Corps League, the American Legion, the VFW and the several new organizations that have sprung up since Sept. 11, 2001.
I regret the situation my brother vet has found himself in, and I sincerely hope that he finds the people who can get him the help he needs.
Harold Schlechtweg, Wichita
Pompeo won debate
I attended the recent 4th Congressional District debate at Wichita State University. Rep. Mike Pompeo, R-Wichita, was the clear and overwhelming winner.
First, when I entered the WSU Metroplex, I was struck by number of Pompeo supporters – young and old, black and white, male and female. Many people were wearing the Pompeo blue.
Then the debate started. I believe Pompeo had a clear command of the issues and was able to relate them back to Kansas. I can’t remember how many times he said, “I think of this issue through the lens of Kansas.” It was refreshing to hear a national statesman really care about the challenges and needs of an ordinary Kansan.
The Democratic and independent challengers kept bringing up the “Brownback/Pompeo” issue. I can’t figure out how Pompeo would have messed up the state with the governor’s antics.
I left WSU feeling secure in knowing that Pompeo is representing me, my family, and my community in Washington, D.C. In this day and age, I am proud to support Mike Pompeo.
Bob Lappin, Wichita
Need real news
I wish we could get real news on the TV networks. They are too busy repeating political news and analyzing it. I like to think for myself.
Jerry Haney, Wichita
