Letters on slanted Clinton coverage, library book sale

Book sale a chance to give gift of reading
When actor LeVar Burton was in Wichita last week, he autographed several items to be given away in a drawing at the Friends of the Wichita Public Library Book Sale at the Central Library, Sept. 22-24. The proceeds benefit the library system.
Seeing children attentively listening to Burton’s stories captured my heart (Sept. 13 Eagle). The book sale will capture your heart, too, as you can purchase a variety of books, especially children’s books, at a reasonable price and share the gift of reading.
Julie Hartley, Wichita
Slanted coverage
David Brooks’ recent column exemplified the slanted coverage of this year’s presidential campaign (Sept. 15 Opinion). Brooks compared Hillary Clinton’s failures to hold regular press conferences and to tell the world that she had pneumonia to Donald Trump’s failures to disclose his health records and tax records. Clinton has disclosed both.
Clinton has been labeled “unlikable,” “lacking in transparency,” a liar, and a criminal, even after being exonerated. On the other hand, Trump’s business and charity misdeeds have netted him several fines, which his supporters try to rationalize as “just business.”
Trump has encouraged his supporters to be vocal about their deplorable attitudes – racism, sexism, homophobia, xenophobia – attitudes that one would hope most Americans have grown beyond nowadays.
Clinton is a strong woman running for an office that has been a male bailiwick. It’s not surprising she engenders such resistance from the press. However, a President Trump would be a disaster for America.
Diane Wahto, Wichita
