Two guys named Ron Estes walk into the Capitol, and other Kansas election funnies

The filing deadline for candidates passed Friday and the August primary ballot in Kansas will include a husband-and-wife duo running for governor and lieutenant governor, two men named Ron Estes facing off in a congressional primary, and a Massachusetts man who turned in paperwork for his attorney general candidacy wearing a boot on his head.
Kansas politics: you can’t make this stuff up.
The candidate filing deadline is normally when things get serious. Anyone can talk a good game about running for office in the spring, but it’s all business when paperwork is filed and fees are paid.
Maybe not all business this summer.
The most fascinating development came Thursday, when Wichitan Ron M. Estes filed to run against Rep. Ron G. Estes in the 4th District Republican primary. The new Estes, as we’ll call him for now, is a 61-year-old native Wichitan who says he has worked 40 years at Boeing and has been married for 35. He says he’s a Newman University graduate and has two grown children and three grandchildren.
He gave that background Friday as The Eagle asked by e-mail for a photo — he hasn’t made public appearances, saying he was planning out his campaign this weekend.
Rep. Estes, as we’ll call him for now, wasn’t expecting a serious primary challenge, and this may not be one either. But it is at the minimum a nuisance that will require the incumbent to spend at least some campaign money during the primary fending off what has so far been a feisty Twitter account but unseen opponent.
The Estes-Estes showdown also calls on a possibly never-used sentence of Kansas law. Incumbents are not to be identified as such on a ballot. But when two candidates have the same name, each may use a prefix. Rep. Estes will use “Rep.” instead of “Mr.”
So what a delightful twist: Kansas law before the just-completed legislative session wasn’t specific enough to have age and residency requirements for gubernatorial candidates, yet it was ready when two men named Ron Estes filed to run in the same election.
Again, you can’t make this stuff up.
Elsewhere on the ballot, Republican candidate for governor Jim Barnett made the ultimate running mate choice, wife Rosie Hansen. Hansen was a foreign services officer at U.S. embassies and they’ve been married since September.
For Barnett, it’s an attempt to raise the profile of a campaign that has struggled to be noticed with most eyes on two opponents, Secretary of State Kris Kobach and Gov. Jeff Colyer. Barnett was the 2006 loser to Kathleen Sebelius’ re-election bid.
Other statewide and national races hold interest. Democrat Paul Davis, who lost a close governor’s race to Sam Brownback in 2014, is unopposed in the 2nd District congresssional primary and will wait for the winner of a seven-person GOP primary made up mostly of former Statehouse lawmakers.
To replace Kobach as secretary of state, five Republicans without statewide recognition will battle in a primary, with the winner facing software developer Brian McClendon in November. McClendon, making his first run for public office, has already been making a strong social media push.
And then there’s attorney general, where incumbent Derek Schmidt was unopposed in the Republican primary until Vermin Supreme walked into the Capitol on Friday wearing a tye-dye shirt, many neckties and a black boot on his head. Supreme is a professional candidate in local, state and national elections across the country.
Amidst the quirks of the final ballot, perhaps the most disappointing number to come from Friday’s filing deadline is 63. That’s the number of House races where a candidate is either unopposed for the primary and general election or needs only to win the primary before winning the general without an opponent.
Thirty-nine of those candidates are Republicans, 24 Democrats. That’s 50.4 percent of the entire House that won’t be challenged in November. Those races are mostly in districts where there’s a long history of one party’s domination, but for either party to not put up a fight is a failure to hold all candidates accountable.
That’s one we wish we were making up.
Comments