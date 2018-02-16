Difference Makers grow Wichita through positive steps

So much of what we dream for Wichita is physical. A state-of-the-art ballpark, more revitalization of downtown, and a Kellogg that goes county line to county line with no traffic lights are just some of the things on a wish list for a more complete city.
There’s so much promise and hope for the physical future that we tend to overlook what makes our community so special: our people.
A sample of Wichita’s best and brightest appear in Section K of Sunday’s Eagle. “Difference Makers for Wichita” is a collaboration between Newman University and The Eagle/Kansas.com, honoring five people who have distinguished themselves in one of these fields: business, community leadership, community volunteering, organizational not-for-profit and student service.
It’s the second year for the awards, which were started to spot outstanding service and achievement in the area, and to inspire Wichita-area residents to do the same.
The awards are open to individuals and organizations in the Wichita area, including Sedgwick, Butler, Harvey, Cowley, Reno and Sumner counties.
The winners were chosen from among more than 50 applicants. A five-member judging committee, chaired by community volunteer Janet Schwindaman, made the final selections.
In addition to the five winners, also spotlighted will be five “everyday heroes” who have given their time and talents to the community in various ways.
Honorees will be part of a banquet next Saturday night at the Dugan Gorges Conference Center on the Newman campus, 3100 W. McCormick Ave. The event begins with a social gathering at 5:30, followed by dinner at 6:30. Tickets begin at $40 per person and can be purchased at WichitaDifferenceMakers.com.
The Eagle and Kansas.com are proud to partner with Newman University and Cook’s Heating and Cooling on Difference Makers for another year. Be sure to see the stories on the award winners and everyday heroes in Sunday’s special section. They exemplify the great people making a positive mark on the community.
