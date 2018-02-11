Letters to the Editor (Feb. 11)

Make every vote count
The Electoral College is a relic devised by the founding fathers to placate the southern states and draw the dividing north and south regions together to form the union.
Now, in the 21st Century, it only serves to disenfranchise some voters. How fair is it that a Democratic presidential vote is in essence thrown out when in Kansas? Is it OK that a Republican presidential vote is tossed out in California?
In no other competition in our country does the second-place person win. Do we put the sash and crown on the runner-up in the Miss America contest? Do employers hire the second-best job applicant? In the Super Bowl, does the win go to the team with fewer points? Of course not.
One person/one vote is the free, fair and democratic way to elect our president. We have seen two presidential elections in 17 years where the will of the American voters was overturned by the Electoral College.
The idea that only the larger state votes count without the Electoral College is nonsense. It shouldn’t matter where you are standing when you cast your presidential vote. We are one nation.
Leigh Burgess, Wichita
Alternative education in Wichita district
Our two kids received a WONDER-ful education from the Wichita public schools. We applied and through a lottery system our son attended the original Chester Lewis Open Magnet that was close to South High. The students represented most of the district zip codes. We started the school in 1991 based on the popular Emerson Open Magnet. The library was stocked with castoff and duplicate books from other schools. For all the years at Lewis, families donated books to the library to commemorate birthdays and holidays.
It was a creative learning environment. Our son had only three teachers. The classmates and teachers stayed together.
There were no grades given. Every six weeks we met with our son and his teacher to go over his progress. If he didn’t master a certain skill we all (his learning team) would concentrate on more effort to move forward. Lewis Open Magnet consistently scored in the top percentage of Wichita schools.
The buy-in for Lewis families was their time and talents, not tuition. Engaged parents make for an engaged school and help their child’s success.
Ellen Estes, Wichita
Reasons for abortions
Ken Stuchlik’s letter from Feb. 8 says legal abortion frees women to “adopt a Hollywood mentality on sex and morality.” He also says women should be accountable for their actions, yet he does not mention the man involved when a woman gets pregnant. Are these men prone to the same “Hollywood mentality?” Or do they get a free pass, morality-wise?
Stuchlik’s analysis implies a double standard. It also shows how little he understands the reasons women get abortions. Many are mothers who cannot support another child, either emotionally or financially. Some belong to a religion that disapproves of pregnancy outside of marriage. Sometimes, birth control methods fail.
Every case is different. Each woman who seeks an abortion has a personal reason for doing so. No woman who makes the decision to have an abortion does so lightly.
Stuchlik should know that women will get abortions whether they are legal or illegal. He would do well to find out why women have abortions rather than make judgments about who they are. He might learn to change his negative attitude toward them.
Diane Wahto, Wichita
