One law-enforcement agency gets it right with open-records law

More Videos 0:51 Homeland Security suspends chemical testing four miles from Kansas Pause 2:00 Enjoy the wonder of Botanica’s Illuminations light display 0:47 Check out this 15-foot great white shark circling a boat off Hilton Head Island 0:39 Bill Snyder wants to make UCLA defend everything at Cactus Bowl 1:41 Just another day for Christmas Day firefighters 0:39 Bill Snyder wants balanced offense vs. UCLA in Cactus Bowl 1:18 New commercial development coming to downtown Wichita 0:33 City Council puts money toward charity instead of police surveillance 1:26 Butler Community College and Kansas State Polytechnic announce degree in unmanned aircraft 1:50 Highlights from Wichita State's win over Florida Gulf Coast Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Body cam shows deadly shooting by Kansas undersheriff (graphic content) WARNING, VERY GRAPHIC CONTENT: An attorney representing the Barber County Sheriff’s Office released the full body-cam video of the fatal police shooting of Steven Myers. The shooting occurred on the evening of Oct. 6 behind a house in Sun City, a town of about 50 people in Barber County. Sheriff’s officers were responding to a report of a man with a shotgun outside Buster’s bar. WARNING, VERY GRAPHIC CONTENT: An attorney representing the Barber County Sheriff’s Office released the full body-cam video of the fatal police shooting of Steven Myers. The shooting occurred on the evening of Oct. 6 behind a house in Sun City, a town of about 50 people in Barber County. Sheriff’s officers were responding to a report of a man with a shotgun outside Buster’s bar. jgreen@wichitaeagle.com

WARNING, VERY GRAPHIC CONTENT: An attorney representing the Barber County Sheriff’s Office released the full body-cam video of the fatal police shooting of Steven Myers. The shooting occurred on the evening of Oct. 6 behind a house in Sun City, a town of about 50 people in Barber County. Sheriff’s officers were responding to a report of a man with a shotgun outside Buster’s bar. jgreen@wichitaeagle.com