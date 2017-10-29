Opinion Line (Oct. 29)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Let me get this straight, the police officer who lost her job for acts associated with her hit-and-run action now has the temerity to threaten legal action? Talk about the height of audacity.
People’s morals are out of whack.
If you are having a bad day, pull up videos of soldiers coming home to their families. If you want to know why you stand for the national anthem, pull up videos of families receiving the coffins of their loved ones.
The Republican Party’s attempt to do anything to benefit the middle class is failing fast.
The recent spat between the school board ladies reminds me of the tune “Dueling Banjos.”
The other night on national news I heard about a prank of teenagers throwing rocks off a bridge that resulted in a death of a driver. Why would they call that a prank? That not a prank, that’s murder.
I wish Wichita followed practices of some cities that protect their night skies. Public lighting should be directed only toward targeted areas. We need standards that protect homeowners from the blinding flood lights of neighbors.
Why do so many people think it’s the schools’ job to teach and support religion — most particularly Christianity? Isn’t that the responsibility of parents and churches? I don’t want the schools teaching my child religion. My pastor and I will.
Our president’s biggest enemies aren’t his thumbs and mouths. It’s Davis Merritt and Leonard Pitts. I love reading their unhinged rants.
We can’t afford the rich anymore. I am so tired of people suggesting we want something for nothing. We want something to show for our tax dollars other than wars, bailouts, and corporate welfare programs.
To Tiffany’s Pet Grooming and the ladies helping me hunt for my dog last Tuesday at Central and Ridge Road: You are all angels. To help a complete stranger shows there is still kindness demonstrated.
Just like 95 percent of us, President Trump has trouble picking the right words to say to someone who has recently lost a loved one.
I always had help with homework if needed and it didn’t cost the taxpayers $40,000 a year. It was called my parents.
