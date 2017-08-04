Letters to the Editor (Aug. 3): Health care, gridlock

Health care is not a luxury
As a person who has lived both with and without health insurance, I can tell you there was a vast difference between how I was treated by the medical system depending on whether or not I had insurance. And I was working during those uninsured times.
I cannot fathom how some can cold-heartedly believe access to decent medical care is a luxury item reserved for the well off. We’re talking about life and death here.
Our country is the only civilized nation that delivers medical care with all these layers of excessive profit. We cannot go on this way and still claim to be a moral society.
Rev. Leigh Carlson Burgess, Wichita
Steps to stop gridlock
I would like to have our President Trump sign these executive orders:
1. Require all members of Congress to use the same health care system the rest of the U.S. uses. That would urge Congress to develop a good health care bill in short order.
2. Change the terms that members of Congress and judges could serve to a maximum of three terms. This would bring new, fresh congressional representatives and judges who could allow much better representation for our citizens.
3. Eliminate the pensions for all members of Congress. This would attract elected representatives who are motivated to serve rather than feathering their nest.
Doing these things should not personally impact President Trump and may be relatively easy for him to consider since he’s wealthy and basically an independent. They would would greatly enhance President Trump’s popularity with the public, solve some serious gridlock issues and provide much better congressional leadership.
Robert Blencoe, Mulvane
