Editorial: Lawrence-Dumont is ready for a relief pitcher

Wichita got ESPN2’s prime-time slot Monday night for 2 1/2 hours of the National Baseball Congress World Series.
Viewers who tuned in for former major-leaguers on the Kansas Stars team also watched commercials touting Wichita’s selling points. The city put itself in a good light.
Lawrence-Dumont Stadium wasn’t as sparkly.
The 83-year-old stadium continues to show the wear of being, well, 83 years old. Narrow and ancient ramps from the grandstand take fans to out-of-date concession stands and restrooms. Skyboxes hailed almost 30 years ago as the new thing in ballpark amenities are smallish and not so much fun anymore.
City leaders have seen this coming and two weeks ago began the process of paying for a new stadium through a Tax Increment Finance district that will finance the project – and upgrades around it in the Delano area – by borrowing against future property taxes in the district.
You can be sentimental about Lawrence-Dumont, but it’s past its time.
Lawrence-Dumont is not in the same Significant Wichita Landmark category as Century II across the river. City leaders are exploring options for the future of the 48-year-old performing arts and convention center, and many of those options include restoring a unique and beloved architectural landmark.
Not so much with Lawrence-Dumont.
Yes, there is history, plenty of it. Satchel Paige pitched there in 1935. Dozens of collegiate players have taken the field in the NBC World Series on their way to the big leagues. Dozens more minor-league players were Indians, Braves, Aeros, Pilots and Wranglers before reaching the majors.
More than that, tens of thousands of Wichita boys and girls learned to love baseball from going to Lawrence-Dumont with their families.
But history and memories are not made from a dilapidated stadium. Think back to the renovation plans of Wichita State’s Levitt Arena in 2000. It was a needed overhaul of a deteriorating 45-year-old venue. The only thing that stands today at now-Koch Arena from 20 years ago is a perfectly solid foundation.
That’s not possible with Lawrence-Dumont. The stadium’s infrastructure is crumbling and unsightly. Renovations in the 1970s and 1990s did their jobs in sustaining the stadium, but another large renovation would be throwing money at a problem that’s not going away.
A new stadium brings modern amenities to watching baseball. Don’t underestimate the convenience of visiting a concession stand without losing your view of the field.
City leaders are right to make this a total rebuild, developing the area around a new stadium with retail businesses and creating a TIF district over the project.
A minor-league team and the NBC would be the main tenants for the stadium, but mayor Jeff Longwell envisions much more than baseball. Soccer could be part of the stadium, possibly at a higher level than FC Wichita, which plays in the National Premier Soccer League at Stryker Soccer Complex.
Concerts, events, year-round usage are all in Longwell’s mind.
“It will be a special kind of gathering place,” he said.
Tops on the to-do list, though, is securing a minor-league franchise with an affiliation to a major-league club and having that club ready to throw its first pitch in April 2020.
Longwell likes the chances of having a minor-league franchise committed to the stadium by the end of the year. He said he’s had preliminary talks with two franchises. Deeper negotiations will need the permission of Major League Baseball.
Obtaining a new team for Wichita, which hasn’t had an affiliated club since the Kansas City Royals’ Double-A team left in 2007 for Springdale, Ark., is far from a done deal. Reaching a deal for a franchise to move would make it a lame-duck club in its current city for two entire seasons. The Wranglers were lame ducks in Wichita in 2007, and the community responded by delivering an average of 1,502 fans – the franchise’s worst numbers in 19 years.
No city and no franchise want to be on the outs for two seasons. It would seem hard to convince a team to come for 2020.
But Wichita will be able to point to a new stadium and the start of new development around it. It’s like a new ballgame and all the high hopes that come with it.
