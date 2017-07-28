Century II is Wichita’s aging icon with unclear future

“Save Century II” advertising spots are on Wichita radio stations, meaning we have a brouhaha brewing in the mold of past disputes such as the downtown arena and Wichita schools bond issue.
Businessman and developer Bill Warren is holding nothing back in his opposition to the possibility of demolition of the city’s 48-year-old convention and performing arts center. He’s pushing the idea of renovating rather than replacing with one-minute radio spots that are airing for three weeks.
It doesn’t hurt Warren to get the word out and shape public opinion before the city presents a plan. Still, this seems so far like a controversy only in appearance.
To be sure, things are happening with Century II. In May, the city hired a consultant for $294,000 with the charge of exploring the possibility of a public-private partnership to replace or renovate Century II.
City leaders have emphasized four possibilities for Century II: Replace it; replace it with a convention center and build a performing-arts center elsewhere; renovate it; or renovate it with an emphasis on making it more for either conventions or performing arts and building for the other function elsewhere.
Century II’s detractors say the unique architecture keeps the building from competing with convention spaces in other cities. Not enough unobstructed space. Not modern enough.
Warren, and other advocates, point to Century II as an architectural icon worth saving and updating.
Unlike the controversial construction projects of the past – both eventually approved by voters – the city hasn’t said it’s prepared to offer a sales-tax increase for work on Century II.
Instead, one option would be to give developers as much as 30 acres of land for use around Century II, then taking revenue from those retail projects and using it on Century II work. That would minimize the amount the city would borrow.
Guessing your mind is moving south along the Arkansas River to WaterWalk about now.
Public-private partnerships along the river have had a range of success. WaterWalk underperformed from its original plans, including a struggling Gander Mountain as the large retail tenant.
The 30 acres available now include land north of the Drury Hotel, located at Douglas and Waco, all the way to south of the Hyatt Regency Hotel on Waterman. It includes the site of the downtown library, which will move across the river to Second Street and McLean Boulevard.
It’s wise of city leaders to recognize private development can be a boost to the project, as long as not too much is given away. A recent revelation that Wichita isn’t receiving any money from a 15-year-old WaterWalk profit-sharing agreement – after spending $41 million on the project – points to the importance of making the best possible deals when dealing with such prime land along the river.
Still, Warren’s makes a good point when he says Wichitans should get to vote if the city decides it wants to tear down Century II and start over. It’s a city icon and would be replaced by spending at least a portion of the project with taxpayer dollars.
But we’re not there yet. When we are, we’ll hear plenty from both sides. We’ve learned that from major building issues of the past.
Comments