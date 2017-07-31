Opinion Line (July 31)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Discipline is bad and getting worse in Wichita schools. How’s government as father, and sometimes mother, working out, America?
You know things are not all that bad when an Opinion Line contributor complains that “I have to give my name at fast-food drive through restaurants.” Hint: If it ruins his day, I suggest that he resort to a fictitious name such as Percival.
With Obamacare, the Republicans remind me of the vacuum cleaner salesman who pours dirt on your perfectly clean carpet, then vacuums it up and takes credit for how clean your carpet is.
“Socialism” is the far right’s favorite bugaboo, though they they do not know the meaning of the term. Yet they happily collect their Social Security and Medicare benefits and drive their RVs to a national park.
The Democrats’ new slogan sure does sound exactly like what President Trump is already attempting to do, of course with no help from the Democrats. Maybe they should wake up and jump on board and try to get something done for the American people.
You know it’s hot when the air coming from an electric hand dryer feels cooler.
When Obama opens his library and museum in Chicago, the only exhibit will be his teleprompter.
Why would anyone turn Century II into a parking garage since there wouldn’t be any entertainment venue nearby to need parking for?
If you were a GOP senator with a conscious about not voting for the health care bill, you were labeled disloyal by Trump.
Compassionate conservatives are here helping people rise to be the people we know they can be instead of the ones they’ve been enabled to be.
Thanks to Obama, I am legally married to my same-sex husband and he finally has the health care he has needed for years. Maybe some of the Opinion Line contributors think Obama ruined their world, but he made ours wonderful and we celebrate his legacy.
