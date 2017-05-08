Kansas views on Trump tax plan, gun exemption

Trump tax plan – When Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn released a skeletal summary of President Trump’s tax plan, Kansans immediately realized that the country is flirting with a fiscal disaster. Most Kansans, that is – here’s what Gov. Sam Brownback had to say: “I’m pleased to see them put that plan forward, because it will work and it will stimulate small business growth and it will stimulate employment.” Here’s a tip for anyone formulating tax policy: If Brownback is pleased with your work, it’s time to make a few major adjustments.
President Trump’s tax-cut proposal eerily resembles the vision Gov. Sam Brownback sold to Kansans five years ago in backing historic income tax cuts. Unfortunately, they propelled the state not to prosperity but to a financial crisis that has not yet abated.
Gun exemption – Gov. Sam Brownback requested $24 million to outfit four psychiatric facilities with metal detectors and trained guards. The governor is right to want to keep guns out of state hospitals. But wouldn’t it have been easier to not enact the law in the first place? If Brownback and lawmakers agree that guns shouldn’t be allowed in state psychiatric hospitals, an exemption should be carved out. Other states have done that. Why not Kansas?
Rather than spend millions to satisfy the needs of one entity out of thousands facing gun-related security concerns, perhaps the Legislature should look again at the concealed carry law and try to address the multitude of concerns faced by hospitals, schools and governments throughout the state.
