Greensburg got back up, kept going

Ten years ago, an EF-5 tornado wiped out most of Greensburg. But it couldn’t destroy the town’s spirit.
Though its population is smaller now, Greensburg has rebuilt, and its residents are committed to each other and to their community.
The Sunday Eagle recounted stories of heroism and loss from that awful evening of May 5, 2007. They are still inspiring and sad.
Although the mile-and-a-half-wide tornado heavily damaged or destroyed 95 percent of the town, only 11 people died, which was remarkable. But those losses were tragic and personal.
Norman Volz lost his wife, Beverly, his father-in-law, Max McCall, and his employee, Larry Hoskins.
“It’s not the same and never will be the same,” he said.
There also are amazing stories, such as Dennis McKinney and others digging out his neighbor and her baby from the rubble. Neither had a scratch.
“We got to see a miracle,” he said.
Greensburg had 1,400 to 1,500 people before the tornado and 800 to 900 people now. That drop is unfortunate though understandable, as it was difficult for many people to stay after both their homes and their places of employment were destroyed.
But the town is a model of how to rebuild. It transformed itself into a community focused on sustainability, with energy-efficient buildings and wind turbines. It has a beautiful new school, hospital and state-of-the-art movie theater. And its biggest attraction, the Big Well, was rebuilt with a new museum.
Like most small towns, Greensburg has economic struggles, especially due to declines in the oil and gas and crop markets.
But after being knocked down, Greensburg and its residents got back up, and they are still moving forward.
