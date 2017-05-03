Latest audit raises more foster care concerns

The latest state audit found more problems with Kansas’ foster care system, including that private contractors don’t have enough workers to handle the case loads and that the Kansas Department for Children and Families is not adequately overseeing the contractors.
The solution shouldn’t be to lower state standards for foster care workers.
The audit was the last in a series of three authorized by the Legislature to examine the state’s foster care system. Each audit found serious concerns.
The first audit, released in July, found that DCF failed to ensure the safety of children in foster care. The second, released in September, said DCF was not meeting all the state and federal requirements for the foster care program.
In addition to the high case loads, the latest audit found many family support workers lacked the required work experience, and many counties lack enough beds to accommodate all the children needing placements.
The state currently has nearly 7,000 children in the foster care system, including more than 900 in Sedgwick County – stunning totals.
Though DCF has implemented some reforms, its response to the audits has tended to be defensive and dismissive.
At a legislative hearing last week, DCF secretary Phyllis Gilmore supported an audit recommendation that the state consider lowering the requirements for foster care workers, which she said were higher than other states. Kansas requires foster care workers to be licensed social workers, and they must hold a bachelor’s degree in social work – which seems reasonable, given the critical work they do.
Kansas has many skilled and dedicated people working to protect vulnerable children. But the three audits show the foster care system needs oversight and reform.
