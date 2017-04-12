Now the hard work begins for Ron Estes

Congratulations to Ron Estes on being elected the new congressman for District 4.
Estes won a hard-fought campaign Tuesday, defeating Democrat James Thompson 52.5 percent to 45.7 percent, with Libertarian Chris Rockhold also drawing 1.7 percent of the vote.
The relatively tight race – dramatically closer than the 31 point win by former Rep. Mike Pompeo last November – reflected both the smaller turnout of a special election and the concerns of many citizens about the policies of President Trump and Gov. Sam Brownback.
Estes focused much of his campaign on appealing to conservative Republicans. He will need to stay true to his convictions but also transition quickly to become a representative of all citizens – including the 50 percent of voters in Sedgwick County who voted for Thompson.
Estes is joining a U.S House that is struggling to reach consensus on key issues, including health care, the federal budget and tax reform. He should seek to rise above the political infighting and support policies that are good for the district, state and country.
There also is considerable unrest overseas and a continued threat of terrorism. Estes will need to be a quick learner on these important issues and a cool head in these heated times.
Estes’ experience as state and county treasurer, along with his extensive private-sector background, helped shape and prepare him. But the responsibilities of a member of Congress are extensive and critical, and no one can be fully prepared for the scope and demands of the office.
Congratulations again to Estes. Now the hard work begins.
