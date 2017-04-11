Low-profile race means turnout is key

Turnout at Tuesday’s special election is expected to be low. That’s all the more reason to go to the polls – as your vote could have an even bigger impact.
Voters in the 4th Congressional District are selecting a replacement for Mike Pompeo, who resigned to become CIA director. Three capable candidates are on the ballot.
Republican Ron Estes offers a solid public-service record and extensive private-sector experience. He has served as state treasurer since 2011. Prior to that, he served six years as Sedgwick County treasurer. His focus is on reducing government debt and eliminating excessive regulations.
Democrat James Thompson is a civil-rights attorney and first-time candidate. He is passionate and determined, focusing on jobs, education and veteran issues.
Libertarian Chris Rockhold wants less government in people’s lives and less U.S. intervention overseas.
Learn more about the candidates’ stands on issues at The Eagle’s online voter guide at Kansas.com/news/politics-government/election. Read The Eagle editorial board’s endorsement of Estes at Kansas.com/opinion/editorials.
Also, several polling places have changed this election. Visit the Sedgwick County Election Office website for a list of the changes or call 660-7100.
The compact timetable of the special election and smaller campaign budgets have resulted in a relatively low-profile race. That changed somewhat over the past week, with the infusion of national GOP money and a visit Monday by Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas.
That’s raised speculation that Republicans think the race could be close – another reason to grab your photo ID and head to the polls.
