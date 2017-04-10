Kansas views on House leadership, Masterson, Israel bill, Internet sales

House leadership – When Democrats in the House used a procedural maneuver to bring the issues of Medicaid expansion and due process for teachers to a vote, the Republican House leadership essentially took its ball and went home. First, committee chairs were told that freshmen Democrats no longer would be allowed to carry bills to the floor. Then, the reporter who had the nerve to report on the the kindergarten-esque antics – The News’ Mary Clarkin – was told that she no longer would be allowed to sit in the back of House chambers as she had done since the beginning of the session. They say that leaders aren’t born, they’re made. But first they have to grow up.
Masterson – Kansas has tried the policies of Gov. Sam Brownback and Sen. Ty Masterson, R-Andover. They failed. That’s why Brownback is the least popular governor in the country and Masterson’s allies are dwindling in the Legislature.
Israel bill – A bill prohibiting the state of Kansas from awarding contracts to companies that participate in boycotts of Israel is unnecessary and should be defeated. Is the state prepared to legislate every time a new dispute or boycott emerges? Here’s hoping state senators have the courage to do what’s right and vote down HB 2409.
Internet sales – Proposals in the Kansas Senate and House tax committees to tax internet sales differ slightly, but both would make it easier for Kansas to collect sales taxes that Kansans already are supposed to be paying on purchases but often aren’t. It would give state revenue a needed boost and would help cities and counties that claim, with some justification, that they are losing sales tax revenue from online retailers and that the status quo also is hurting local brick-and-mortar stores.
