Kansas views on Masterson, guns in hospitals, public employee pay, Trump cuts

Masterson – Conservatives like Sen. Ty Masterson, R-Andover, and Gov. Sam Brownback often cite the government as if it’s some kind of hostile, alien being that can’t stop shoving its tentacles into your pockets. Here’s what Masterson refuses to acknowledge: While no one likes paying higher taxes, budget reductions are often extremely harmful to his “neighbors and friends” in Kansas. Next time Masterson tries to convince you that he’s a champion for Kansas workers and families, just remember how much damage his ideology has done to this state.
Guns – Common sense dictates that Kansas doesn’t want guns in its mental hospitals. But the state is headed precisely in that direction unless lawmakers can rally in the days ahead. The time to stand up is now. No one wants guns in hospitals for the mentally ill. No one.
Pay raise – Despite Kansas’ budget struggles, Kansas lawmakers are right to pursue a modest pay raise for state employees. Consider that most state employees have not received an increase in nearly a decade, the raise is long overdue.
Trump cuts – Officials in southwest Kansas have worked to maintain solid transportation options in the region. They’ve improved commercial airline service and helped save passenger rail. President Trump, however, would erase those efforts. The president’s proposed budget calls for $2.4 billion in cuts to federal transportation programs that fund air and rail service, and road and transit projects. Our congressional delegation should vigorously protest Trump’s run on federal investment Kansas needs to grow and prosper.
Comments