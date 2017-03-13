Kansas views on wildfires, Legislature, hate crimes

Wildfires – When nature rages and threatens our homes and our communities, it’s comforting to know that there’s a trained, dedicated force of firefighters, police and emergency officials to stand at the ready to protect the community. But Hutchinson residents also showed that anyone can be of service, just by being the sort of people who care enough to offer help, in whatever way we can, to other people.
Legislature – Time is not on lawmakers’ side and neither apparently is the governor. But legislators in this session have demonstrated a willingness to work together like no other in recent memory, and they have a historic opportunity in front of them to do what’s right for Kansas by reforming the state’s tax policies and increasing spending on education.
The drama in Topeka over the past few weeks has provided ample evidence that the political situation in Kansas has undergone a vast transformation. The Legislature is more moderate, Kansans are more impatient with the dysfunctional status quo and civic engagement throughout the state is increasing.
No one likes higher taxes, but reasonable Kansans embrace a pragmatic, commonsense approach to adequate investment in education, infrastructure and other core services. Legislators cannot leave Topeka without a thoughtful, responsible way to end the fiscal nightmare.
Hate crime – Kansas does not have a hate-crime law. It is a lapse that, sadly, has been highlighted by the murder of an India-born engineer who was shot by a man who reportedly screamed, “Get out of my country” before pulling the trigger. Stamping this despicable act a hate crime would send an unequivocal message at the time charges are filed: Not on our watch. Not in our state.
