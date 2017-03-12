Worst brought out our best

Kansas experienced some of the worst of Mother Nature last week – and some of the best of human nature.
Wildfires burned more than 650,000 acres. Most of Clark County in southwest Kansas was destroyed, and one man lost his life.
More than 2,000 firefighters, many of whom are volunteers, worked to the point of exhaustion battling the blazes, putting their own lives in danger.
The fires forced thousands of people to flee their homes.
Others opened their homes to those needing shelter.
There were so many large fires that it stretched the state’s ability to respond.
Other states, including South Dakota and Wyoming, provided additional resources. Mennonite relief teams from two eastern states offered to rebuild fences.
Fires burned grassland and killed cattle.
Volunteers, including youth in 4-H clubs, are caring for orphaned calves, while others donated hay and supplies.
The fires destroyed nearly everything in their path.
Some homes were miraculously spared, such as Danielle and Scott Tajchman’s house north of Hutchinson, which is surrounded by acres of charred property.
The fires caused great destruction and heartache.
Despite their losses, many families were grateful. Greg Gardiner lost about 500 cattle, along with most of the fencing and corrals on his family’s ranch in Clark County. “I still can’t believe we didn’t get anybody hurt or killed,” he said. “My brother and his wife probably shouldn’t be alive today, but they are.”
He added: “That’s when you learn what’s really important.”
Last week’s wildfires were terrible and destructive and deadly, and Kansans hope they never see anything like that again. But it is comforting to know that if tragedy strikes, there are friends, neighbors and strangers ready to help.
How to help
Recovering from the wildfires will be a slow, difficult process. Here are two ways to help:
▪ The Kansas Livestock Foundation is collecting hay and money to help ranchers (6031 SW 37th St., Topeka, KS 66614, or call 785-273-5115). Write “fire relief fund” in the memo line on checks.
▪ The United Way of the Plains is gathering money and supplies (245 N. Water, Wichita, KS 67202). Designate in the memo line if you want the donation to go to the Reno County fire, the Ford County fire or the Clark County fire.
