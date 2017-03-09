Help those devastated by wildfires

Kansans witnessed the force and fury of wildfires this week – but also the bravery and dedication of first responders, many of whom are volunteers.
Now we should do what we can to help and support those who suffered losses.
Wildfires in more than 20 counties burned more than 650,000 acres, destroying homes, bridges and cattle. Thousands of people were evacuated, and one man lost his life.
Much of Clark County in southwest Kansas has burned. Fires near Hutchinson consumed about 6,000 acres and destroyed eight homes.
This many large fires, all at once, has stretched the state’s ability to respond. More than 2,000 firefighters have battled the blazes day and night. They are exhausted.
State and federal agencies also responded. The Kansas Department of Emergency Management is overseeing operations, and other states – as far away as South Dakota and Wyoming – provided additional resources.
The Federal Air Administration closed airspace in the Hutchinson area so Kansas National Guard Black Hawk helicopters could drop water on the fires.
Fires are still burning in some areas, and because of the dry conditions and high winds, nearly all the state remains under a red flag warning.
It’s too soon to know the full extent of the damage. But it is clear that many people – especially cattle ranchers – suffered devastating losses.
The Kansas Livestock Foundation is collecting hay and money to help ranchers (6031 SW 37th St., Topeka, KS 66614, or call 785-273-5115). The United Way of the Plains also is gathering money and supplies (245 N. Water, Wichita, KS 67202).
Kansans showed great generosity after last year’s Anderson Creek fire near Medicine Lodge. Let’s do it again.
Comments