Kansas Supreme Court ruling on school funding is no surprise

It was no surprise the Kansas Supreme Court ruled that the state is inadequately funding K-12 public schools. What’s uncertain is how Gov. Sam Brownback and the Legislature will respond.
Will they get busy crafting a new funding plan that addresses the varying educational needs across the state? Or will they squawk about judicial activism, wasting time and risking a shutdown of schools?
The Supreme Court ruled unanimously Thursday that school funding is inadequate and unconstitutional. It gave lawmakers until June 30 to come up with a satisfactory remedy.
Even though lawmakers knew this ruling was coming, they’ve done little to prepare.
Brownback and the Legislature scrapped the previous funding formula two years ago, promising to spend the intervening time to craft a replacement. But there has been little progress or debate so far.
The simplest solution is to restore – and fully fund – the previous school finance formula (which school districts support and the court already approved). But Brownback and some conservative lawmakers are dead set against that.
The other big challenge is the state’s finances, which are a mess. The state was already facing a large budget shortfall before this ruling.
So not only will lawmakers and Brownback have to agree on a new school-finance formula, they will need to agree on a way to pay for it.
In other words, they face a huge and complicated task.
But lawmakers and Brownback brought this on themselves. They put tax cuts before their constitutional duty to suitably fund schools.
Thankfully, Kansas still has an independent judiciary that will call them on it.
